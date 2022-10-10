Read full article on original website
Related
Houston Chronicle
Cadillac XT4 for 2023 has more standard technology, new colors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Cadillac’s XT4 small crossover utility returns for 2003 with just minor changes, and a starting price of $36,295 (plus $1,195 freight) for the base front-wheel-drive Luxury model. In the middle of the lineup is the Premium Luxury front-wheel-drive...
Houston Chronicle
Year-To Date Top 20 Vehicle Sales: All Models Included
Today we look at the top-20 best-selling vehicles in America, whether it is a car, truck, or SUV. As usual, pickups dominate the top three spots, and even with the shortage of chips, Ford has a comfortable lead over Chevy and Ram, and it's clear by now that Ford will once again have the #1 selling vehicle in America.
CARS・
Houston Chronicle
To Get the World Excited About Electric Boats, E1 Offers a “Punch in the Face”
When you’re a young yacht designer and get an unexpected request to come up with “the most advanced boat ever built,” you rightly dive right in. “My ambition became to design something that was just really, really cool,” enthuses Sophi Horne, founder of SeaBird Technologies, who’s based in Oslo, Norway. “I just kept thinking, sleek and sexy, sleek and sexy. On the performance level we’ve delivered well, but if I felt I’d have to ask any photographer not to shoot it from a particular angle then I think I would have failed.”
Comments / 0