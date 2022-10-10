When you’re a young yacht designer and get an unexpected request to come up with “the most advanced boat ever built,” you rightly dive right in. “My ambition became to design something that was just really, really cool,” enthuses Sophi Horne, founder of SeaBird Technologies, who’s based in Oslo, Norway. “I just kept thinking, sleek and sexy, sleek and sexy. On the performance level we’ve delivered well, but if I felt I’d have to ask any photographer not to shoot it from a particular angle then I think I would have failed.”

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO