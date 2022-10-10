ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington Township, NJ

NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap

Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Burlington, NJ
Sports
City
Burlington, NJ
City
Burlington Township, NJ
Burlington Township, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

St. Augustine over Millville - Boys soccer recap

Salvatore Coppola's first half goal proved to be the difference, as St. Augustine edged Millville 1-0 in Richland. Justin Ceccanecchio assisted the winning goal for the Hermits, who are 9-4-2 on the season. Millville fell to 6-5-1 on the season with the defeat.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Ian Brown
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East defeats Seneca - Boys soccer recap

Adam Blumenthal and Jack Luehrs scored first-half goals to lift Cherry Hill East past Seneca 2-0 in Cherry Hill. Trey Shaw and Ethan Goldberg recorded an assist for Cherry Hill East (9-2-2) while Tom Piotrowski made five saves for the shutout. Christian Mazza recorded eight saves for Seneca (6-5-2).
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap

Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Holy Cross#The Boys
NJ.com

Wildwood shuts down Salem - Boys soccer recap

Salem is now 1-10.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap

Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
DELRAN, NJ
NJ.com

Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

