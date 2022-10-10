Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I-295 NB Double Lane Closure FridayMorristown MinuteMercer County, NJ
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Fishtown Pickle Project Partners with Preston Elliot of WMMR’s Preston & Steve Show on Limited-Edition PicklesMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Hotel West & Main in Conshohocken Hosts Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonConshohocken, PA
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Burlington City over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Ian Brown scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Anthony Fitch in the second half for Burlington City in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Burlington City. Jonathan Martin made eight saves in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in...
Egg Harbor defeats Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Abigail Lyon had a 10-save shutout to lead Egg Harbor past Hammonton 2-0 in Egg Harbor Township. Scoreless at halftime, Egg Harbor (6-8) scored both of its goals in the second half with Maddie Eye tallying a goal and an assist. Hammonton dropped to 3-10-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeats Hamilton West - Girls soccer recap
Keziah Thankachan had two goals and an assist as West Windsor-Plainsboro South defeated Hamilton West 4-2 in Hamilton. West Windsor-Plainsboro South (3-10) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ishita Balpande also made eight saves while Alexis Contes tallied a goal and an assist.
Egg Harbor edges Hammonton in double overtime - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Biersbach knocked in his second goal of the day in double overtime as Egg Harbor won on the road, 2-1, over Hammonton. Biersbach staked Egg Harbor (12-3) to a 1-0 lead at halftime while Brett Barnes stopped 10 shots to preserve the win. Carter Bailey knotted the score at...
St. Augustine over Millville - Boys soccer recap
Salvatore Coppola’s first half goal proved to be the difference, as St. Augustine edged Millville 1-0 in Richland. Justin Ceccanecchio assisted the winning goal for the Hermits, who are 9-4-2 on the season. Millville fell to 6-5-1 on the season with the defeat. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
Cherry Hill East defeats Seneca - Boys soccer recap
Adam Blumenthal and Jack Luehrs scored first-half goals to lift Cherry Hill East past Seneca 2-0 in Cherry Hill. Trey Shaw and Ethan Goldberg recorded an assist for Cherry Hill East (9-2-2) while Tom Piotrowski made five saves for the shutout. Christian Mazza recorded eight saves for Seneca (6-5-2). The...
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
Bordentown tops Palmyra - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Redwood scored two goals and had an assist as Bordentown defeated Palmyra 3-0 in Bordentown. The win gives Bordentown five straight shutouts and six straight wins. Julien DeLorenzo added a goal and an assist with Aidan Wall tallying an assist. Ethan Beauchemin had six saves in goal with Fionn Berton having one.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wildwood shuts down Salem - Boys soccer recap
Salem is now 1-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
No. 18 Delran over Cinnaminson - Boys soccer recap
Drew Roskos scored twice, lifting Delran - No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 4-0 victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Willyam Viega and Nikolas Grello also scored for the Bears, who are now 6-3-5 on the season. Gabriel Moura added two assists for the winners.
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
East Brunswick over South Plainfield - Field hockey recap
Samantha Arnold, Anna Sawicki, and Grace Smutko all scored goals, lifting East Brunswick to a 3-0 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Prisha Dhruve added an assist for the Bears, who are now 10-3 on the season. South Plainfield fell to 9-6 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oak Knoll - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Sara Lehman scored the only goal of the game for second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Oak Knoll in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Scotch Plains. Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana had the assist on the goal and Rebecca Kessler made seven saves in the win. Scotch...
No. 8 Hunterdon Central over Gill St. Bernard’s - Boys soccer recap
Thomas Shreiber and Colin Adams scored goals for Hunterdon Central, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Gill St. Bernard’s in Gladstone. Matt Davis assisted on both goals. Hunterdon Central broke a 1-1 tie in the second half. Calan Armitage made five saves in the victory.
Grogan’s fourth quarter goal finishes West Deptford comeback - Field hockey recap
Gabrielle Grogan scored in the fourth quarter, helping finish off a comeback, 3-2 victory for West Deptford over Haddon Township in West Deptford. Natalie McGivern and Julia Stewart each scored in the second quarter to level things up for the Golden Eagles, who are now 10-2-1 on the year. Megan...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0