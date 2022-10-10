ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South River, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

South River over Old Bridge - Girls soccer recap

Natalia Vera Cruz netted two goals for South River in its 4-0 win over Old Bridge in South River. Marilyn Orellana and Sara Costa added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
SOUTH RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports...
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metuchen, NJ
Sports
City
South River, NJ
South River, NJ
Sports
City
Metuchen, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill East defeats Seneca - Boys soccer recap

Adam Blumenthal and Jack Luehrs scored first-half goals to lift Cherry Hill East past Seneca 2-0 in Cherry Hill. Trey Shaw and Ethan Goldberg recorded an assist for Cherry Hill East (9-2-2) while Tom Piotrowski made five saves for the shutout. Christian Mazza recorded eight saves for Seneca (6-5-2). The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
BERGENFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
NJ.com

Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap

Leo Sant’Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is...
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara’s assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mount St. Dominic defeats Koinonia - Field hockey recap

Brooke Proscia, Sara Tortoriello, and Anabella DiGiovanni lifted Mount St. Dominic to a 3-0 win against Koinonia in Caldwell. Mount St. Dominic (4-8) led 2-0 at halftime before adding another goal in the third quarter. Bella LaCapra and Finola Giblin combined to make four saves for the shutout. Koinonia fell...
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap

Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap

Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy