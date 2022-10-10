Read full article on original website
South River over Old Bridge - Girls soccer recap
Natalia Vera Cruz netted two goals for South River in its 4-0 win over Old Bridge in South River. Marilyn Orellana and Sara Costa added one goal each in the victory.
East Brunswick over South Plainfield - Field hockey recap
Samantha Arnold, Anna Sawicki, and Grace Smutko all scored goals, lifting East Brunswick to a 3-0 victory over South Plainfield in South Plainfield. Prisha Dhruve added an assist for the Bears, who are now 10-3 on the season. South Plainfield fell to 9-6 with the defeat.
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
Cherry Hill East defeats Seneca - Boys soccer recap
Adam Blumenthal and Jack Luehrs scored first-half goals to lift Cherry Hill East past Seneca 2-0 in Cherry Hill. Trey Shaw and Ethan Goldberg recorded an assist for Cherry Hill East (9-2-2) while Tom Piotrowski made five saves for the shutout. Christian Mazza recorded eight saves for Seneca (6-5-2).
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
Cherry Hill West over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Peter Graffeo, Drew Pullano and Joseph Conte provided the goals as Cherry Hill West won at home, 3-0, over Moorestown. Graffeo, Gael Morales and Gavin Murray each dished an assist for Cherry Hill West (8-2-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Leo Orefice earned the shutout with four saves. Moorestown is...
Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Nicolas Garzon and Steven Carabano each scored to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 2-1 win over Bergenfield, in Bergenfield. Bergenfield (5-9-2) led 1-0 at the half, and Dwight-Morrow (9-4-1) scored two unanswered in the second half. Juan Carmona scored for the home team.
Moorestown Friends defeats Northern Burlington - Girls soccer recap
Foluke Balogun led Moorestown Friends past Northern Burlington as she scored four goals and tallied one assist in its 4-3 victory in Columbus. Moorestown Friends (7-3-1) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before each side traded two goals in the second half. Chelsea Mohammed also made 18 saves on 21 shots.
Burlington City over Northern Burlington - Boys soccer recap
Ian Brown scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Anthony Fitch in the second half for Burlington City in its 1-0 win over Northern Burlington in Burlington City. Jonathan Martin made eight saves in the victory.
Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap
Leo Sant'Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9).
Hightstown defeats Nottingham - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin had a goal and an assist to lead Hightstown past Nottingham 3-2 in Hightstown. Scoreless at halftime, Hightstown (5-8) outscored Nottingham 3-2 in the second half to earn the win. Erik Carchipulla and Esteban Caicedo also netted one. Robert Addo scored both goals for Nottingham (0-13) while Jack...
Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1).
Doane Academy defeats Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Michael Evans earned a 12-save shutout as Doane Academy defeated Maple Shade 1-0 in Burlington. Fawaz Somoye got Doane Academy (9-2-1) on the board in the first half from Khalil Camara's assist. Maple Shade fell to 4-8.
Mount St. Dominic defeats Koinonia - Field hockey recap
Brooke Proscia, Sara Tortoriello, and Anabella DiGiovanni lifted Mount St. Dominic to a 3-0 win against Koinonia in Caldwell. Mount St. Dominic (4-8) led 2-0 at halftime before adding another goal in the third quarter. Bella LaCapra and Finola Giblin combined to make four saves for the shutout. Koinonia fell...
Grogan’s fourth quarter goal finishes West Deptford comeback - Field hockey recap
Gabrielle Grogan scored in the fourth quarter, helping finish off a comeback, 3-2 victory for West Deptford over Haddon Township in West Deptford. Natalie McGivern and Julia Stewart each scored in the second quarter to level things up for the Golden Eagles, who are now 10-2-1 on the year. Megan...
Pompton Lakes defeats Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Krista Lilienthal had three goals and an assist as Pompton Lakes defeated Dwight-Englewood 6-0 in Englewood. Pompton Lakes (12-2) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the third quarter. Morgan Hanna tallied a goal and an assist while Bridget Leahy notched one save. Beatrice Gouverneur...
Linden over Shabazz - Boys soccer recap
Yousif Elweshahy posted a hat trick to lead Linden to an 8-4 win over Shabazz in Linden. Joey Brenckman scored twice for the Tigers (11-4-1) while Matthew Sznurkowski, Alex Nycz and Steban Lasso scored once each. Tyler Neves and Joe Palomino each recorded two assists. Elijah Olusola scored a hat...
Pompton Lakes over Butler - Boys soccer recap
Andrew Armstrong starred for Pompton Lakes with three goals in its 6-0 win over Butler in Butler. Gavin Patrick, Ematson Brito and Mateo Bolognini added one goal each in the victory while Gabriel DeDios dished out two assists.
Girls volleyball: Donovan Catholic serves up straight-set win over Pinelands
Donovan Catholic has been there. Just yesterday, the Griffins saw one of their better players (Carly Bowbliss) fall to an injury in the middle of a game. As a teammate, coach or spectator, it's never easy seeing someone go down, especially as the contest just began. On Thursday, Donovan...
