GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids elementary school received more than 200 books thanks to a local moving company and a national nonprofit!. Collins Elementary was the recipient of 201 books as part of an effort to deliver nearly 6,000 copies of When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree by Jamie L.B. Deenihan to children in the U.S., according to Two Men and a Truck.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO