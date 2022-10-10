ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million

Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
