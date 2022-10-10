Read full article on original website
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
3 candidates want to serve Muskegon Heights and parts of Norton Shores, Muskegon on county board
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Three candidates, two of them with deep ties to the city of Muskegon Heights, are running in the Nov. 8 election for a seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners. Muskegon Heights City Council Member Andre L. Williams is running as an independent for...
Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System's woes continue as district in the red by over $30 million
Facing over $30 million in debt and a severe staffing shortage, Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System has hired a consultant to help navigate next steps. Last week, Muskegon Heights public school academy board brought on consultant Dr. Don Witherspoon for guidance, as a lack of qualified teachers continues to plague the district so far this year, while the board has yet to find a new superintendent.
Meet the 11 candidates running for the Grand Rapids school board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The nine-member Grand Rapids Public Schools Board of Education is guaranteed to have at least two new faces after the Nov. 8 general election with longtime members not seeking reelection. The school board could see a major shakeup this year with five, four-year seats up...
Proposed townhomes near Mona Shores High School get planners’ OK
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A proposal for a townhome complex next to Mona Shores High School was recommended for approval by the Norton Shores Planning Commission following a lengthy, standing-room-only meeting Tuesday. The commission voted 5-2 to recommend the city council approve the 79-unit Fairway Farms complex on Seminole...
Two candidates seeking chance to represent much of Muskegon County in state House
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Two candidates, one of whom won a four-way primary race, are competing in the November election to represent a large section of Muskegon County in the state House. Democrat Will Snyder, who beat out three candidates in the August primary, and Republican Michael L. Haueisen...
Mystery author looks to unseat incumbent in race for Kent County commission seat
GRANDVILLE, MI – An author is looking to unseat an incumbent Kent County commissioner in the Nov. 8 election for the county board’s 7th District. Mystery author and Democrat Sue Merrell will challenge incumbent Kent County Commissioner and Republican Stan Ponstein in the race for the seat representing all of Grandville and an adjacent portion of Wyoming north of 44th Street and west of Burlingame Avenue.
Excellence in Education: Morgan Warner
MARTIN, Mich. — Morgan Warner is being recognized for her Excellence in Education. “She’s funny and relatable and it really takes someone special to make middle school math meaningful, and she does just that,” says Tina Keeler, Warner's nominator. “Our community is fantastic, and I do it...
North Muskegon calls on residents to help draft 'once-in-a-generation' master plan
NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — Billed as a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity, North Muskegon city leaders are calling on residents to draft a revised master plan and zoning ordinance, which could impact development for years to come. The city’s current master plan was written in 1998. The campaign driving the revision...
With felony murder conviction vacated, Muskegon woman now free after 33 years
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – LaTonya Renee Hobson is getting another chance to experience life as a free woman. After serving 33 years in prison for felony murder, Hobson, a Muskegon area native, was released from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in late September. “I went into prison...
Grand Rapids elementary school receives 201 books from Two Men and a Truck
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids elementary school received more than 200 books thanks to a local moving company and a national nonprofit!. Collins Elementary was the recipient of 201 books as part of an effort to deliver nearly 6,000 copies of When Grandma Gives You a Lemon Tree by Jamie L.B. Deenihan to children in the U.S., according to Two Men and a Truck.
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Advanced cardiovascular care available in West Michigan, new operating room
WYOMING, Mich. — Some of the nation's top heart surgeons make their way to West Michigan in the latest advancement for cardiovascular care. West Michigan and the cardiovascular network gives patients in the Grand Rapids market an option for open-heart surgery in a new state-of-the-art operating room, experts said.
Two small business owners vying for West Michigan House seat
BYRON CENTER, MI — Two small business owners are going head-to-head in the Nov. 8 general election for a Michigan House seat. Republican Angela Rigas is competing against U.S. Navy veteran and Democrat Kimberly Kennedy-Barrington, in the 79th District race, which covers Kent County south of M-6 but west of Alto as well as some of Allegan and Barry counties.
Parents upset over book in Spring Lake High School library
A group of parents is upset after Spring Lake Public Schools sent a letter home informing parents they will be keeping a book dealing with sexuality and gender in the high school library. The graphic novel "Gender Queer" follows a young adult as they explore self-identity. Some parents say the...
How to watch Whitmer, Dixon in first Michigan governor debate on Oct. 13
The first debate between Michigan's major candidates for governor, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grand Rapids. Watch live here. Whitmer, an incumbent Democrat, comes into the debate leading Dixon, a Republican, in a recent poll ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. ...
Michigan CEO who hid PFAS pollution to be honored as ‘role model’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Thanks to Wolverine Worldwide, there’s a 25 square-mile area of northern Kent County where the groundwater is poisonous to drink. Wolverine, which polluted the area with PFAS chemicals while making shoes, knew and did nothing about the contamination until its toxic dumping was discovered five years ago.
Ex-worker sues over U-M Health-West’s gender policies
Attorneys representing a former University of Michigan Health West employee says the health system violated her religious rights when she refused to provide referrals for gender reassignment surgeries and procedures.
Bodycam: Suspect pointed gun at Walker officer before being shot
A Walker police officer who shot and injured a man before authorities say the suspect took off and led officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul will not face charges.
51-lot housing development planned for site near Hudsonville school
HUDSONVILLE, MI — Heavy construction equipment and large mounds of dirt are the visible signs of the progress being made on a large-scale residential development in Ottawa County’s Georgetown Township. The development, called Hidden Lake West, is located on 48th Avenue north of Baldwin Street. The housing project...
