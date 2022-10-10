ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, WI

Wisconsin Watch

Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate

HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked.    The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest. The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels.     The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin. The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Badger Herald

Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?

Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Attorney General Kaul visits Green Bay, discusses community policing program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the top leaders throughout the state of Wisconsin were in Green Bay on Tuesday to propose an expansion of community policing programs. Attorney General Josh Kaul, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, and Representative Kristina Shelton held a conference that highlighted Green Bay’s successful community policing program as well as funds with the 2023-25’s budget proposal, which could expand the program.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin

A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Tribal leaders working alongside non-profit to bring food security to Tribal Elders

KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, in partnership with Feeding Wisconsin, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and the federally recognized Tribal Nations in Wisconsin, held a press conference on Thursday to talk about food sovereignty. Among the initiatives discussed, the Tribal Elder Program was highly touted,...
WISCONSIN STATE

