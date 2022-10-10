Read full article on original website
Election deniers failed to hand Wisconsin to Trump but have paved the way for future GOP success
This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Ever since claims of election fraud arose in 2020, Wisconsin has seen its share of quixotic attempts to taint the...
wearegreenbay.com
Evers and Michels a tossup, Johnson leading Barnes in latest Marquette Law School Poll
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A new Marquette Law School Poll survey has been released to the public and the political races between Senator Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes alongside Governor Tony Evers and Tim Michels remain close. Among likely voters, officials report that Senator Ron Johnson is supported by...
Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?
Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
Poll: Ron Johnson widens lead over Mandela Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race
The Marquette Law School survey has Johnson racking up support of 52 percent of likely voters compared with Barnes’ 46 percent.
NBC News
Two Wisconsin governors: With political division, 'it's almost two states'
Former Wisconsin Governors Tommy Thompson (R) and Jim Doyle (D) talk about polarization in their state and what it means for national politics.Oct. 13, 2022.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Dairy Alliance Endorses Challenger for Secretary of State While at a Brown County Farm
There are a lot of statewide races on the upcoming ballot, but one that has not gotten as much attention is the race for Secretary of State. Incumbent Douglas J. La Follettee is being challenged by Amy Loudenbeck, who is currently serving as the Representative for District 31 in the State Assembly.
Western Wisconsin could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
HUDSON, Wis. – All eyes are on Wisconsin this campaign season. A new CBS Battleground Tracker poll shows two statewide races are dead-locked. The U.S. Senate race could determine which party controls the Senate. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson is running just one point ahead of Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a toss-up contest. The governor's race is currently even between incumbent Democratic Gov.Tony Evers and Republican Tim Michels. The close races put a spotlight on the traditionally-Republican stronghold of western Wisconsin. The charming Main Street of River Falls is divided. At one end are the Pierce County Republicans,...
wxpr.org
Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties asked for stance on election officials using private funds to administer elections
Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties will be asked about funding for elections on the upcoming ballot. The advisory referendum stems from issues brought up in the 2020 Presidential Election. During the 2020 election, The Center for Tech and Civic Life gave $8.8 million in grants to Wisconsin’s five largest...
WEAU-TV 13
Attorney General candidate in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican candidate for Attorney General Eric Toney held a Press Conference Monday calling for a response from current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Toney was joined by several western Wisconsin law enforcement officials, including the sheriffs for Dunn, Pepin, St. Croix and Polk counties. Toney says...
Badger Herald
Why are young people leaving Wisconsin?
Wisconsin’s population demographics are changing. A Forward Analytics analysis published last month sheds light on Wisconsin’s population challenges. Between 2012 and 2020, the state saw a net migration of more than 17,000 families headed by people under 26, and 43,000 millennials from 2010-2018, out of Wisconsin. These figures are likely underestimated, due to many not filing income taxes as independents. Young, family-forming age groups are crucial for fiscal stability, tax revenue and employment in the state.
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
wearegreenbay.com
Attorney General Kaul visits Green Bay, discusses community policing program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some of the top leaders throughout the state of Wisconsin were in Green Bay on Tuesday to propose an expansion of community policing programs. Attorney General Josh Kaul, Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, and Representative Kristina Shelton held a conference that highlighted Green Bay’s successful community policing program as well as funds with the 2023-25’s budget proposal, which could expand the program.
Report finds a decade of environmental neglect in Wisconsin
A new report by Wisconsin’s Green Fire, a nonprofit group whose mission is “to protect Wisconsin’s conservation legacy” by “promoting science-based management of natural resources,” says the state’s efforts to protect natural resources and human health are being paralyzed by special interests and political ideology, resulting in what the group calls a “public health crisis.”
wearegreenbay.com
WisDOT announces upcoming closures for US 10 interchange ramp in Winnebago County
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced ramp closures that are related to the US 10 Pavement Project in Winnebago County. The closures will impact traffic beginning on Friday and will continue next week. Friday, October 14. Southbound US 45 off-ramps to both eastbound and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Broadcasters Association offering four scholarships for aspiring students
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association Foundation is offering four scholarships for students who meet eligibility requirements. Students eligible are encouraged to apply for the following four scholarships:. David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund Scholarship – $1,500. Howard Gernetzke Scholarship – $1,500. Morgan Murphy Media...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
wearegreenbay.com
Tribal leaders working alongside non-profit to bring food security to Tribal Elders
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, in partnership with Feeding Wisconsin, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, and the federally recognized Tribal Nations in Wisconsin, held a press conference on Thursday to talk about food sovereignty. Among the initiatives discussed, the Tribal Elder Program was highly touted,...
Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocks on poll watchers
The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission can't agree on what to tell the state’s local election officials about how to handle poll watchers.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted Kenneth Twyman guilty, 86 days in jail
MILWAUKEE - Kenneth Twyman, who has been on the list of Wisconsin's Most Wanted more than once, a man U.S. Marshals called a "menace," reached a plea deal Wednesday, Oct. 12 in one of four open cases filed against him since 2018. Twyman pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of...
