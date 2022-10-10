Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game

SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend.

The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game.

The Mariners are playing the Astros in the ALDS round of the MLB playoffs. In the five-game series, the first two games of the series will be played on Tuesday and Thursday in Houston, and the third game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Here’s where it might get tricky.

The first team to win three games in the Mariners series advances to the ALCS. If a fourth game is needed, the Mariners will host the Astros again in Seattle on Sunday, and that is where the two games could conflict.

This is, of course, only if it gets this far. This won’t be a problem if the Mariners or Astros win three straight games.

Head Coach Pete Carrol said both sides are exploring all options.

The Seahawks and Lumen Field announced on Wednesday that if the Mariners play a game on Sunday, the Seahawks game will start at 2:30 p.m. instead of 1:05 p.m.

If not, kickoff will stay at 1:05 p.m.

