2022 Audi RS3 Is Stable But A Bit Slow In The Moose Test
The moose test doesn't lie, and there's no way to fake it. One might think that dedicated performance vehicles have an advantage in the tricky high-speed maneuver, but as we've seen before, that's not always the case. The latest moose test video from km77.com features the Audi RS3. RS models...
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Five Barn Finds On The Same Day
A true treasure for car people everywhere. Some of you might’ve had the opportunity to pick yourself up a bona fide barn find at some point in your lives. From old Camaros without a powertrain to practically brand new muscle cars stored and forgotten about for decades, these are some pretty wild opportunities especially for car enthusiasts. That’s exactly what this particular car guy stumbled upon while he was searching for his next project. However, there is one thing that sets his search apart from other Youtubers who document their extravagant finds.
Ferraris And More Trashed By Hurricane Ian
We can’t imagine how it would feel to own these rides…. As people are going back to communities hid hardest by Hurricane Ian, photos of the damage are starting to pour in. That means we’re seeing all the collectible cars which were trashed by the storm, like a couple of Ferraris and some other rides in Naples, Florida. The photos, which were shared with Naples Daily News by a resident, show that a residential garage is hardly ample protection against a Cat 4 hurricane.
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
torquenews.com
Check That Used Car for Flood Damage with These Quick and Easy Tips
According to a recent Consumer Reports and other news’ warnings, used car shoppers are certain to see many more flood damaged cars added to the high-demand used-car market due to Hurricane Ian this year. With that in mind, here is a reminder about some quick and easy tips you can use to find out if that car you are looking at is one of them.
IFLScience
World's First Flying Car Race Tears Up The Australian Desert
The world’s first flying car race has taken flight across the pink salt flats of South Australia, and it looks just as awesome as it sounds. In the first race of its kind, pilots Zephatiali Walsh went head-to-head with Fabio Tishcler, guiding their remotely operated flying vehicles around the 1-kilometer-long (0.6 miles) circuit near Adelaide that was outlined using augmented reality technology.
makeuseof.com
Do Electric Cars Need Different Tires Compared to a Regular Car?
One problem that many first-time EV owners run into is maintenance. While EVs are very similar to traditional vehicles, they also have significant differences, and one example of this is the type of tires they require. So do electric vehicles require special tires, and if so, how are they different?
Watch Ford Excursion Diesel Become An 11,300-Pound Rockstar At Moab
Remember the Ford Excursion? It only lived for a single generation through the early 2000s, departing the scene in 2005. It was crowned the biggest, heaviest mass-produced SUV of them all, and it still holds that title. The GMC Hummer EV might steal the crown when it eventually comes to market, but that's not important right now. You want to see 5.5 tons of SUV going places it has no right to reach. And reach it does.
Rule The Road in This 1953 Buick Special Convertible
This is an affordable way to get into classic car collecting. Plenty of people think they need to have hundreds of thousands of dollars sitting around to get into collecting classic cars. That’s the case if you’re going for the big fish, the white whale cars everybody seems to swoon over and are in immaculate, showroom condition. However, you can cut your teeth on something far more affordable, like this 1953 Buick Special, offered by Freije & Freije's Upper Midwest Auction on October 15th in Glencoe, MN.
Chevy Cavalier Ice Shanty Is The Mobile Fishing Shack Of Your Dreams
Ice fishing often requires lugging a shanty out onto the ice for protection from the elements. A converted 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier attempts to simplify this process by combing the car and the ice shanty into one contraption. This Chevy Cavalier ice shanty is currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and...
What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?
This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
Consumer Reports.org
Do New Cars Still Require a Break-In Period?
It used to be that a new car required a detailed break-in period to protect the engine and extend its longevity. But has modern technology made cars more robust and break-in periods obsolete?. “I reached out to a manufacturer, in this case, Volvo, and they said there is no prescribed...
BMW M Decides Against Making Three- Or Four-Cylinder Performance Cars
The switch to EVs is already happening, and emissions regulations are tightening for combustion-powered cars. Some automakers have downsized engines to three- and four-cylinder units in their performance vehicles. However, not every automaker is taking this path, and one holdout will be BMW M. During a media preview for the...
Renault's Mobilize Debuts Tiny Solo EV With Single Seat And Joystick
Announced early last year, Mobilize is the fourth Renault Group brand and has been conceived to provide car-sharing services. In other words, you can't actually buy the vehicles since they're available only through a subscription plan. Naturally, the mobility company is all about EVs and will have a premiere on display later this month at the 2022 Paris Motor Show to follow the much larger Limo sedan from 2021.
Range Rover V8 Faces GLE 63, SQ7, Bentayga In Twin-Turbo V8 Drag Race
Powerful SUVs are not limited to American brands. In fact, European SUVs have come a long way from hulking off-roaders to the current lineup of gut-wrenching machines of speed. And in this matchup, four of the powerful SUVs from the Old Continent face each other at a drag strip, courtesy of the UK's carwow.
Cruising World
Diesel Engine Oil Change and Oil Filters Paramount to the Life of the Engine
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Cruising World email newsletter. Subscribe to Cruising World magazine for $29 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Diesel engines, because they generate a considerable amount of soot, are hard on oil. If you aren’t accustomed to seeing how quickly oil turns black after being changed, you might be surprised by it.
Distracted Truck Driver Overcorrects After Taking Eyes Off Road, Crashes
A car traveling at 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) covers 88 feet per second. That’s a football field of pavement, including end zones, passing by about every four seconds. That’s why it’s crucial to pay attention when you’re behind the wheel because bad things can happen when you don’t.
David Donner Smashes Bentley Pikes Peak Record With Porsche 911 Turbo S
This year's Pikes Peak International Hill Climb was a bit less enjoyable for the drivers than the last outing. Serious fog and slippery conditions made it nearly impossible for most entrants to achieve what they normally could in the dry. But the organizers of the event don't want teams to wait another year for ideal conditions anymore.
agupdate.com
ATV/UTV safety important for farm women
There are a lot of different ways to get hurt if you don’t take proper precautions. If you’ve ever bumped heads with someone, it doesn’t take much of a knock to hurt. Running a piano (300-750 pounds) over your toe hurts like the dickens and could cause a broken toe.
Motor1.com
