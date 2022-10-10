Read full article on original website
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
Clark’s Fish Camp in Jacksonville for sale at $1.85M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Facebook post in September said Clark’s Fish Camp was closed for renovations, but a real estate listing shows the Jacksonville restaurant is for sale with a $1.85 million price tag. Clark’s, on Hood Landing Road, has been around since 1974, nestled into the river...
100-year-old LaVilla funeral home to be converted into rentable units, wine bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Hillman-Pratt and Walton Funeral Home sits still as traffic buzzes by on Beaver Street in Downtown Jacksonville. The funeral home represents what Lavilla used to be. That's why it's important for it to stay. "It was very significant to save the remaining structures like that...
Couple facing eviction after Jacksonville Housing Authority pulls assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's an organization designed to help people find affordable places to live. For nearly 30 years the Jacksonville Housing Authority has helped fill the need for public housing. However, after one couple thought they were being helped, their lifeline was pulled away. Now time is running...
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoff
Town of Orange Park sealTown of Orange Park website. The Town of Orange Park has a lawsuit against it, claiming inverse condemnation and trespass. Tara and Richard S. Hamilton filed the lawsuit.
Reports: Possible body found near Salvation Army on Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police activity was reported at a bus stop on Beach Boulevard after reports of a body found Wednesday. The bus stop is located in front of the Salvation Army near Country Side Road. Multiple First Coast News employees reported seeing a body covered with a sheet...
Woman swept away by river surge in Puerto Rico had just moved from Jacksonville with husband
A woman, who recently moved with her husband from Jacksonville to start a new life, is dead after a sudden tragedy in Puerto Rico. Jacqueline Albright died after a surge of water swept her away while on a hike with her husband, Blake, at La Soplaera Waterfall. His sister, Savannah Reinhart, spoke with News4JAX on Wednesday.
12 Who Care: Chris Woolston makes San Marco a better place to live and read
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a full day of work at a local school, Chris Woolston then dedicates what is left of his day to making his neighborhood the best it can be for the kids. While he has no desire for recognition, his peers think otherwise. He is one...
‘It will be a destination’: Plans in works to preserve, transform Old Stanton High School
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The push continues to help save one piece of African American history in LaVilla. For more than five decades, the doors at Old Stanton High School have been closed to students. Action News Jax received an inside look at the school, as plans are underway to...
Convoy of vehicles full of supplies leaving Clay County Fairgrounds for southwest Florida
Convoy of vehicles full of supplies leaving Clay County Fairgrounds for Southwest Florida. Credit: Renata Di Gregorio.
St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for release
The annual report on the St. Johns River is scheduled for releasePhoto via St. Johns River Water Management District Facebook page. The annual State of the River Report 2022 that examines the health of the Lower St. Johns River Basin is scheduled for release on Friday, Oct. 14.
FDOT to detour Palmetto Street in Middleburg for Blanding Boulevard widening project
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Middleburg drivers should be aware that beginning Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 a.m. the Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily detour traffic on Palmetto Street and Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21). >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Lanes on Palmetto Street will be detoured while...
JEA fuel charges nearly quadrupled since the start of the year, but a drop is coming
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA customers will see lower fuel charges for the month of November, which could lower overall electric bills, but it won’t last for long. “Just fuel costs, $1200 bucks," said Del Angelo, who saw his fuel charge quadruple this year. That's how much Del Angelo...
Two counties, one Publix: Grocery store chain to build store straddling Duval and St. Johns County lines
NOCATEE, Fla — Picking out your groceries in one county, and paying for them in another. for the Nocatee West Publix as the invisible line will run right through. A county commissioner says this isn't the first time they've seen a business build on both sides as the area around the Duval and St. Johns county line continues to grow.
Clark's Fish Camp closing, property to be sold, restaurant manager says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clark's Fish Camp announced on Wednesday it will close its doors after 47 years of serving the First Coast. The Clark's property will be sold, according to the restaurant's general manager. Clark's is an eclectic Jacksonville joint that was known around town for southern cooking, seafood...
Jacksonville Light Boat Parade details announced by City of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville holiday tradition — the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade — is making its return on Thanksgiving weekend!. The City of Jacksonville announced the bright event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 6 p.m. on the St. Johns River. The Jacksonville...
Family dog dies in Arlington house fire, Jacksonville firefighters say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A dog died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Alderman Park area of Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD tweeted around 10:10 a.m. that crews responded to a fire at a home on Parkridge Circle. According to JFRD, it was...
Learning to swim: News4JAX traffic anchor Amanda DeVoe gives update on swim lessons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Even though summer is over, lifeguards are still warning people that drowning can happen year-round. The Florida Department of Children and Families says more children 5 years old and younger drown here than in any other state. It’s not just children. Studies show that 54%...
Tecovas building-out at St. Johns Town Center
The city issued a permit Oct. 10 for Tecovas, the Texas-based handcrafted boots company, to build-out at St. Johns Town Center. Emerald C’s Development Inc. is the contractor for the $750,000 project to renovate 3,057 square feet of space at 4711 River City Drive, No. 128. It appears to...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
Head of the Columbia County Recreation Department on paid administrative leave
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the investigation into the head of the Columbia County Recreation Department. Mario Coppock is on paid administrative leave while county officials investigate whether he misused funds. A memorandum signed by County Manager David Kraus explains allegations of the misappropriated funds...
Jacksonville, FL
