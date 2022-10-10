Read full article on original website
Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area
The ambitious plan could lead to more than $100 million in federal funds
fox2detroit.com
Congressional candidate Elliott claims majority of 3rd graders in Detroit public schools are illiterate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Steven Elliott, who is running to represent the 12 Congressional District of Michigan, made the claim that a majority of third-graders in the Detroit Public Schools Community District are illiterate, in an interview with FOX 2’s Hilary Golston. The Businessman and former Marine is running...
Meet the Detroit Woman Making Healthcare Education Accessible for People of Color
Each week, Shine My Crown features and celebrates the work of Black women uplifting their communities. This week, meet Shawna Stewart, the founder of The Starter Kit, LLC. The Detroit native graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2015 and has been a registered nurse for the last 7 years within the city of Detroit. She has worked as an emergency room nurse, working in the trauma and burn center unit for the past five years. Caring for people has been her calling since she was a child, and she enjoys her work with rigor and passion. When not at work, she spends her free time traveling, hanging with friends and trying new foods.
michiganchronicle.com
New Research Reveals that Black Workers Have Borne the Brunt of Metro Detroit’s Inequitable Labor Market and Uneven Economic Growth
In the years following the Great Recession, Metro Detroit showed promise of a strong economic rebound. But new research shows that the region’s recovery was racially uneven, and persistent racial inequities in housing, income, and other key measures of well-being have constrained the region’s economic growth. Advancing Workforce...
dbusiness.com
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
wdet.org
The most pressing issues in the Detroit school board race
There are 18 candidates but only four seats available on the Detroit Public Schools Community District board. Like all communities since the pandemic hit, the Detroit public school district has faced problems. Things like chronic absenteeism, mental health challenges and learning loss have all impacted Detroit schools. Whoever makes up...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit paying residents to get jobs
A new approach to helping people find jobs in Detroit involves paying them. The city is hoping to help people who have been on long-term unemployment or have criminal records find work.
Why Detroit may be the next Silicone Valley of apparel manufacturing
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that in 2021 Wayne County rose to be ranked 4th nationally for the highest total payroll in apparel manufacturing.
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
WXYZ
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
michiganchronicle.com
Substance Use Disorder Hits Close to Home for Detroit Residents
This article is part two of a two-part series for October’s Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Awareness Month. Part one explored the outlook of SUD health and drug use for Black Detroit, and part two delves into the journey to recovery of two Detroit men. Substance abuse is a real...
fox2detroit.com
Great Lakes states could become haven for those fleeing climate change, researchers say
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
Seniors remain concerned about cost of living despite benefit increase
Announced every year, the cost of living adjustment (COLA) is based on the consumer product index (CPI) or the average change over time in the price of goods.
fox2detroit.com
ESPN doc showcases Detroit dojo instructor • Zion Foster update • Macomb County vet filmed slamming dog
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Jason Wilson's remarkable work mentoring and training boys in Detroit is now the subject of an ESPN documentary. Wilson founded The Cave of Adullam Transformational Training Academy nearly 20 years ago, spurred by what he saw as a great need among boys and young men. "I...
State revokes license for Detroit funeral home, manager
(CBS DETROIT) - The Board of Examiners revoked the license of a shuttered Detroit funeral home, along with its manager. The board, part of the License and Regulatory Affairs (LARA), also ordered Compassion Funeral Home and Cremation Service, previously operating at 21551 Fenkell Ave., to pay a $110,000 fine. The manager, John N. Olszewski, was ordered to pay $170,000.LARA began its investigation after a complaint from a family did not receive the cremated remains of their relative. An additional complaint was filed by the Tri-County Cremation Services, L.L.C., after it received several bounced checks from the funeral home. Receipt of those...
fox2detroit.com
Another meeting about LGBTQ+ books planned in Dearborn after unruly crowd
Dearborn Public Schools is holding another meeting about LGBTQ+ books that some parents want banned. The meeting comes after another meeting was canceled when yelling protestors filled the conference room.
wcsx.com
Get Your Weed Pizza Here In Detroit
Who’s ready for some weed pizza in Detroit? Green Peppers, Pepperoni and THC on your slice? Oh it was a matter of time before someone came up with the idea to make “weed pizza” here in Detroit – and Pink Panties Pizza is doing just that.
