KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Southwest Arkansas under extreme wildfire danger
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – After increasingly dry weather the past month, drought conditions have continued to worsen. Currently, much of central Arkansas is under a severe drought, with extreme drought covering Little Rock and the surrounding area. This has led to increased wildfire danger. The entire state has been...
Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving
OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
5newsonline.com
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and a risk of severe weather today
TODAY: Today is the day we have all been waiting for! Rain is finally in the forecast, but it’s not all great news. Not everyone will see rain and there is a risk of damaging thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for most of Arkansas, and a slight risk over the delta. The storms will arrive in the afternoon and quickly be gone before midnight. Temperatures into the mid 80s out ahead of the storms, with cooler air behind them. Breezy with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.
KATV
A few severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon across parts of Arkansas as a cold front pushes into the state. Not all locations will see rain, but beneficial rain will be seen in areas that do see storms. The greatest risk for a few of these storms to...
4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
5newsonline.com
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Arkansas Dust Devil Gets A Little Too Close For Comfort
THV11 in Little Rock posted this Arkansas Dust Devil on their YouTube page. Turned out to be a bit of a close call. Dust Devils are not usually very dangerous, but sometimes they can get out of control in both strength and size. As usual, it's not the wind itself...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a variety of options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease for free throughout the 2022-23 deer hunting season. This year, the AGFC will continue its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state, as well...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
I-30 construction in Saline County to cause overnight closures beginning this week
SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Crews have been actively working in Saline County to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes, and because of the construction, overnight closures of Highway 67/229 below the I-30 bridge will be required. If the weather allows, crews will close Highway 67/229 below I-30 at Exit...
Arkansas restaurant lowers price despite rising inflation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Inflation has all of us doing a double take at prices wherever we go— and that includes restaurants. Three Fold Noodles in Little Rock has taken steps to ease some of the pain at the cash register. Like almost every restaurant in the pandemic,...
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings & Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Arkansas getting $771.3M federal funding for bridges, roads
Arkansas will soon see more money invested in its roads, tunnels and bridges than at any time since the 1950s.
Arkansas Department of Health reports first flu death of season
The Arkansas Department of Health reported the state's first flu death for the season on Thursday.
Arkansas leaders hope to contain lone avian flu outbreak, avoid supply chain issues
After a Madison County farm discovered an avian flu outbreak last week, poultry producers are taking measures to prevent the disease from spreading to other flocks. Leaders hope to prevent any supply chain strains related to the commonly known bird flu.
Police team up with fair staff to make the State Fair safer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state fair is back in town with all of the fried food, games, and rides anyone could ask for— aside from the fun though, there are a lot of people working to make sure everyone stays safe this season. Major Troy Ellison with...
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas
CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
