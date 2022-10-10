ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Butterball plants in Arkansas preparing for Thanksgiving

OZARK, Ark. — Butterball LLC of Garner, North Carolina, has set the table for its busiest time of year. Starting this week, for about a month and a half, employees will work seven days a week at the turkey producer’s two Arkansas whole bird processing facilities, in Ozark and Huntsville.
First freeze of the season possible next week for Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Brrrr... A cold front is pushing south for the rest of the week, but another cold front will hit this weekend, bringing some of the coldest air of the season so far to the southern U.S. It should bring some more rain chances, but it may also bring a first light freeze to parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and a risk of severe weather today

TODAY: Today is the day we have all been waiting for! Rain is finally in the forecast, but it’s not all great news. Not everyone will see rain and there is a risk of damaging thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for most of Arkansas, and a slight risk over the delta. The storms will arrive in the afternoon and quickly be gone before midnight. Temperatures into the mid 80s out ahead of the storms, with cooler air behind them. Breezy with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.
KOLR10 News

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the […]
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Free CWD testing available for Arkansas deer hunters

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a variety of options to have harvested deer tested for chronic wasting disease for free throughout the 2022-23 deer hunting season. This year, the AGFC will continue its extensive system of drop-off containers throughout the state, as well...
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings & Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
5NEWS

First of its kind, K9 training comes to Arkansas

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — More than a dozen law enforcement agencies from across Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma are attending the North American Police Work Dog Association (NAPWDA) workshop being held in Clarksville. The training began Monday, Oct. 10, and ends Thursday, Oct. 13. The City of Clarksville and its police...
