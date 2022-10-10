Read full article on original website
Related
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 21-30, 2022
SEPARATELY, (4) LAWRENCE COUNTY RESIDENTS WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN ANOTHER COUNTY JURISDICTION (TWO (2) IN MARTIN COUNTY; AND TWO (2) IN BOYD COUNTY,WHO WAS ON A LATER DATE, EVENTUALLY BROUGHT BACK TO THE BSRDC IN PAINTSVILLE.). PREVIOUSLY, FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20,...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Found Guilty of Murder
An Eastern Kentucky man has been found guilty for a murder that happened in 2017. Police arrest Jeffery Scott Taylor back in March of 2017 for the murder of 36 year old Shannon Vaughn Saylor. Saylor was found dead in Clay County. During this time, Taylor and Saylor were in...
clayconews.com
ARREST: Methamphetamine seized during Traffic Stop on Beech Creek Road in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at approximately 12:45 P.M. the Clay County Sheriff's K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith arrested Clay White, 51 of Stone Gap Road. The arrest occurred on Beech Creek Road when Deputy...
WTOK-TV
Grandmother in viral photo from July floods in Kentucky dies
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - A nearly 100-year-old woman who made national headlines after a photo of her stuck inside her Kentucky home during a flood in late July has died. Mae Amburgey from Letcher County died over the weekend. Her son, Jay, notified WYMT and said she died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Investigation underway after theft from Eastern Ky. high school
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with an Eastern Kentucky school district are investigating a string of thefts. A Facebook post from the district said the theft happened at Perry County Central High School. Surveillance video from Perry County Schools shows a silver Chevy Cavalier back into a spot around...
wymt.com
July’s flooding death toll increases to 43
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll from July’s flooding has increased to 43. During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear said the two additional deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from flooding. The victims were from Breathitt and Letcher Counties. “Let us...
East Kentucky remains identified as woman missing since July flooding
The remains of a woman that has been missing since the historic July flooding have now been located.
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Rockslide closes lanes on Highway 80, dispatch says
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Perry County 911 dispatchers told WYMT a rockslide on Highway 80 near East Perry Elementary School has closed three lanes. Our media partner, WSGS Radio reports the eastbound lane is closed and the westbound lane...
clayconews.com
ARREST & SEIZURE: Suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, U.S. Currency during Traffic Stop on Hal Rogers Parkway in Appalachian Region of Eastern Kentucky
HYDEN, KY - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Thursday, October 6, 2022 Deputies Shane Wilson and James Begley assisted Kentucky State Police Trooper Darrell Hicks with a traffic stop on the Hal Rogers Parkway. According to the report in Facebook:. During the investigation at the...
wklw.com
Charges in Assault Case Dropped
Charges have been dismissed against a Whitesburg man accused of assaulting another man in August. Aqccording to the Mountain Eagle, a judge ruled Monday there was insufficient evidence to send an assault charge against Marty Baker to a grand jury. Baker, who is a nurse and a former Letcher County coroner, was accused of beating Christopher Puckett.
q95fm.net
Pikeville Police Department Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoint Locations
The Pikeville Police Department will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at locations approved by the Pikeville City Police Department Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Special attention will be paid to occupant protection...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
A man out of Eastern Kentucky is now facing a list of charges following a recent traffic stop. This past Thursday, Troopers with the Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle traveling along the Hal Rogers Parkway in Leslie County. During the course of the stop and following a search of...
mountain-topmedia.com
Help sought identifying suspects in dumping video
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County Solid Waste is asking for the public’s help identifying two men caught on a surveillance video. The video appears to show the men dumping trash out of a pickup truck at an undisclosed location. A timestamp on the video suggests it was recorded Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky man convicted in fatal overdose case
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) – A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose. According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a federal jury has convicted Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Kentucky, of distributing fentanyl and para-flourofentanyl causing a fatal overdose, as […]
wymt.com
‘I knew this day would come’: Martin County Sheriff’s Office temporarily closes due to COVID-19
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky Sheriff’s Office was forced to temporarily close due to COVID-19. “Of course, a lot of people say, ‘oh man, there’s got to be a mistake somewhere, I know they’re not closed,’ but of course they don’t know that everyone is out for COVID,” Sheriff John Kirk said.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County District Court News
• Nicholas Todd Baldwin, 24, resident fishing without a license/permit — dismissed on proof. • David E. Pridemore, 56, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing. • Rickie Pridemore, 60, non-resident fishing without a license/permit — bench warrant/failure to appear for hearing.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 10/12/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. William Cornett, 29, of Clearfield, arrested by Carter County Sheriff, charges unavailable,...
thebigsandynews.com
Four indictments returned by Martin County Grand Jury
INEZ —The Martin County Grand Jury returned four indictments Oct. 4. • Jeremy Maynard, 39, of Lovely, charged with first-degree burglary for allegedly entering the dwelling house of Darlene Robinette of Lovely May 5 with the intent to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. • Jon...
wchstv.com
Tractor trailer crash closes Kentucky Route 1 in two counties
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Carter County dispatchers said Kentucky Route 1 is closed after a tractor trailer crash Monday evening. Dispatchers said the driver of the tractor trailer lost control and rolled the truck onto its side about 5:45 p.m.. The roadway is shut down from Tunnel Branch...
Comments / 1