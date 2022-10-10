Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
What Patrick Mahomes told the Chiefs during MNF may surprise you
The Kansas City Chiefs had one of their most important players miss their Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Right guard Trey Smith missed the game due to a pec injury he has been dealing with, so, it was best to keep him out for this one.
atozsports.com
Patrick Mahomes picks a side in latest controversy
The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 4-1 on the season after their thrilling victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, but the win didn’t come without controversy. Said controversy is obviously the roughing the passer penalty that was called on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones in...
numberfire.com
Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will be inactive Week 6 for Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, per head coach Mike McDaniel. Tagovailoa is returning to practice on Wednesday for the first time since suffering a scary concussion in Week 4, but he will remain out for at least one more game. McDaniel also said that Teddy Bridgewater will be the backup on Sunday if he clears the concussion protocol, so Skylar Thompson is set up to make his first career start. The seventh-round rookie represents a downgrade for Tyreek Hill (foot) and Jaylen Waddle in Week 6.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 6
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Packers’ loss in London sparks division within the locker room
Going into week six, the Green Bay Packers are sitting tied for second in the NFC North with the Chicago Bears, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings. Being in this scenario early in the NFC North is not too alarming, but as the season goes on, the division will shape up to be a close race till the end, so every game from here on out is going to be pivotal.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Carson Wentz (shoulder) available for Week 6
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder) is available for Week 6's game against Chicago Bears. Wentz has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Thursday's clash with the Bears. Our models expect him to complete 21.9 passes on 34.3 attempts against Chicago. Wentz's Week 6 projection...
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 6
We’re already a third of the way through the regular season for most fantasy leagues. If memory serves, we usually know which teams are good and which aren’t by this time in the year – but 2022 has been weird. Twenty of the league’s 32 teams have...
numberfire.com
Saints' Chris Olave (concussion) practicing on Thursday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) was at practice on Thursday ahead of Week 6's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Olave participated in football activities during the open portion of Thursday's practice. He remains in the NFL's concussion protocols, but his participation on Thursday is a step in the right direction. Friday's practice report will provide more information. Michael Thomas (toe) did not practice on Thursday.
numberfire.com
James Conner (ribs) absent for Arizona's Thursday practice
Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (ribs) was unable to practice on Thursday. Conner's second straight missed practice could allow Eno Benjamin to operate as Arizona's lead running back for Week Six's matchup against a Seattle Seahawks' defense allowing 25.6 FanDuel points per game to running backs this season. On...
numberfire.com
Cameron Brate (concussion) participates in Buccaneers' Thursday practice
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate (concussion) practiced on Thursday. Brate's second straight practice participation could allow put him on track to return in Week Six after he missed one game with a concussion. Expect Cade Otton to step up against a Pittsburgh Steelers' defense ranked 12th in FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz (knee) reportedly reaggravated his PCL injury in Week 5
According to Tom Pelissero, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (knee) " has no new damage or injury" despite reaggravating his PCL injury in Week Five. Despite leaving Week Five's game with his knee injury, Schultz reportedly "should be good to go Sunday night" against the Philadelphia Eagles if he can make it through practices. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked 11th (7.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends, expect Jake Ferguson to see more playing time if Schultz is limited or inactive.
numberfire.com
Commanders' Brian Robinson handles 9 carries in NFL debut
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson recorded 22 rushing yards on 9 carries in Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans. Robinson made his NFL debut in Week 5's loss to the Titans, totaling 9 carries on 16 snaps (27.6%). Despite his limited snap count, Robinson's 9 carries led the team. Antonio Gibson played just 32.8% of the snaps as his workload continued to decrease following his impactful start to the season. As Robinson gains experience, look for him to settle into an early-down role for the Commanders.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: Fade the Boys, watch the Jets go Over, other best bets
We are onto Week 6! One big point we have to bring up from last week is that the refs have taken roughing the passer penalties to new levels. I know we need to protect the signal callers, but enough is enough. And speaking of quarterbacks, we are going to...
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) DNP for Saints' Wednesday practice
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After missing Week Five's game with an ankle injury. Landry remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice. In a matchup versus a Cincinnati Bengals' defense allowing 22.7 FanDuel points per game to receivers, Marquez Callaway could see more playing time on Sunday if Landry is out.
numberfire.com
Raheem Mostert (knee) DNP for Miami on Wednesday
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Mostert was added to the injury report with a knee on Wednesday and did not practice. It's possible this is just rest for Mostert coming off a busy, 19 touch, Week 5 performance, but his status will now need to be monitored. Chase Edmonds would likely see an increase in touches if Mostert misses time.
numberfire.com
New England's Mac Jones (ankle) limited on Thursday
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. For the second straight day, Jones registered a limited practice after he missed two games with an ankle injury. Expect Bailey Zappe to start under center for the second time this season if Jones is inactive versus a Cleveland Browns' defense allowing 16 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks.
numberfire.com
Los Angeles' Tyler Higbee (ankle) absent on Wedensday
Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (ankle) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice. After logging a 97% offensive snap percentage in Week Five, Higbee was held out on Wednesday with an ankle injury. In a potential opportunity against a Carolina Panthers' unit ranked 14th (8.1) in FanDuel points allowed to tight ends this season, expect Higbee to play his typical every-down role if he can register some practices.
numberfire.com
Tee Higgins (ankle) DNP in Cincinnati's Thursday practice
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Higgins' second straight missed practice is a concerning development after Cincinnati's wideout was held to ten offensive plays in Week 5 due to an ankle injury. Expect Tyler Boyd and Mike Thomas to play increased role against a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked 23rd (30.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers this season if Higgins is inactive.
numberfire.com
Dyami Brown (groin) active for Commanders on Thursday Night Football
Washington Commanders wide receiver Dyami Brown (groin) is active for Week 6's game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football. Brown is dealing with a groin injury but has been upgraded to available and will play against the Bears on Thursday. Our models expect him to see 4.2 targets against Chicago.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Kyle Pitts (hamstring) practicing again on Thursday
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice. Pitts' consecutive practices should put him on track to return in Week Six after missing one game. In a matchup against a San Francisco 49ers' unit ranked second (4.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to tight ends this season, our models project Pitts to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
