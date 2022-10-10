Read full article on original website
Jane Smith
3d ago
300 hundred people a day die from drugs overdoses. That's one plane crash everyday. These drugs are coming across our Southern Border and Biden doesn't give a crap!!!
Linda and Doug Yates
2d ago
This article is using CDC numbers from 2020 - TWO YEARS AGO. How about updated numbers from the CDC before saying someone is being untruthful.
carla whaley
3d ago
She’s just like Trump. She says the lie knowing that most of the people will never hear the fact checked truth, and they will keep on passing it on.
riviera-maya-news.com
Two men wanted in Arizona courts extradited to U.S.
Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has extradited two national citizens to the U.S. to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Adriel “G” was handed over to U.S. authorities to face justice in an Arizona court. According to the FGR, the Superior Court of the State...
12news.com
New Arizona law allows tenants to seal eviction records
Maricopa County's courts remain busy with a high amount of eviction cases. But a new state law lets tenants seal eviction records if the case ends in their favor.
Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl saved after Phoenix police administers emergency Narcan dose
An Arizona baby exposed to fentanyl was administered a life-saving dose of Narcan by Phoenix police officers who found the infant "lethargic with shallow breathing."
AZFamily
FBI warns people not to threaten poll workers ahead of Arizona midterms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is reminding people not to threaten election workers as early voting gets underway in Arizona. Maricopa County sent 1.9 million early ballots to voters. The county recorder expects a big turnout for the midterm election in November. So security is top of mind 27 days before election day.
Some of Katie Hobbs' supporters are concerned MAGA firebrand Kari Lake is outshining her low-key campaign
PHOENIX — In the homestretch of Arizona’s high-stakes contest for governor, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has refused to debate her Republican opponent, MAGA firebrand Kari Lake, while also maintaining a low-key campaign schedule and facing being outspent on the airwaves in the closing weeks of the race.
AZFamily
DEA warns teens are using emojis to find and deal drugs; here’s what Arizona parents need to know
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you know a snowflake emoji can mean cocaine in drug lingo? The DEA is sounding the alarm for parents because of the increased dangers of drugs, particularly those laced with fentanyl. Its part of the agency’s “One Pill Can Kill Campaign.”. “Our kids...
KTAR.com
Kari Lake says Arizona families should have abortion option in cases of rape, incest
PHOENIX — Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said last week during a town hall she believes families should have the option for abortion in cases of rape and incest. Lake was asked by moderator León Krauze during the Oct. 3 event if a 12-year-old girl who was raped...
New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
arizonasuntimes.com
Poll: Arizonans Unhappy with Country’s Direction
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading guilty to street racing and misconduct with weapons, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
Michigan man accused of torching 25 trucks in Arizona, other states
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on semitrailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said Wednesday. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning....
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: Lobbyist says 'Arizona has outgrown its government'
Early ballots are hitting mailboxes around the state in advance of the 2022 general election. And the conventional wisdom is that with Election Day less than a month away, an already contentious season will be downright vicious by November. We at The Show have struggled a bit with just how...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona deputies, K-9 Kilo, track down suspects trafficking $1.4M worth of fentanyl, deputies say
An Arizona fentanyl bust was the result of deputies, including K-9 Kilo, tracking down a fleeing suspect who left another suspect on the side of the road. They reportedly had more than a million dollars worth of fentanyl on them.
peoriatimes.com
Signatures ‘fell short’ to block ESAs for all Arizona students
The apparently successful petition drive that blocked a “universal” expansion of Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Accounts may not have been so successful after all. Officials with Save Our Schools Arizona, who said Friday, Sept. 23, that they turned in thousands more signatures than needed to force a vote on the issue, have now conceded that they “definitely got the numbers wrong.”
KTAR.com
Phoenix City Council approves resolution condemning Arizona abortion law
PHOENIX — The Phoenix City Council voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution opposing state laws that have strict bans against abortions in Arizona. The resolution called on the Arizona State Legislature to enact laws that would allow pregnant women in the state full access to reproductive health care, including abortion care.
AZFamily
Phoenix renters demand action from lawmakers as campaign kicks off at state capitol
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Alyssa Barreda is like many Arizonans, struggling to pay the rent and get her career going. “I can’t really focus on that right now because I have to work two different jobs to pay rent to have a roof over my head, instead of focusing on my creative career,” said Barreda.
Shipping containers wait in Arizona community before going to border
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — Some residents of Whetstone, just north of Sierra Vista, are not too keen that their community is being used as a staging area for shipping containers being used as barriers at the Mexico border. The Sierra Vista Herald/Review reports some locals find the containers...
azmirror.com
Early voting in Arizona is underway for the 2022 election
Arizona’s General Election has officially begun as early voting started Wednesday, with ballots being sent out across the state to voters who have signed up to receive them by mail and with polling places opening up for early voting. Voters who have registered for mail-in ballots will begin receiving...
PBS interview with Kari Lake canceled
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Kari Lake has backed out of a scheduled interview with PBS after they set up a similar style interview with Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. The post PBS interview with Kari Lake canceled appeared first on KYMA.
iheart.com
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Finding an affordable place to live can almost seem impossible sometimes, especially in today's housing market. However, there are some suburbs and smaller towns that offer extremely affordable living costs. HomeSnacks released a list of the top ten cheapest places to live in the state. The website says, "Arizona is...
