Arizona State

Comments / 176

Jane Smith
3d ago

300 hundred people a day die from drugs overdoses. That's one plane crash everyday. These drugs are coming across our Southern Border and Biden doesn't give a crap!!!

Reply(33)
51
Linda and Doug Yates
2d ago

This article is using CDC numbers from 2020 - TWO YEARS AGO. How about updated numbers from the CDC before saying someone is being untruthful.

Reply
9
carla whaley
3d ago

She’s just like Trump. She says the lie knowing that most of the people will never hear the fact checked truth, and they will keep on passing it on.

Reply(11)
44
