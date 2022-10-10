ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant

CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries

LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
T﻿ransfer news: Juve keen on Dalot move

Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external. United, Leeds and Newcastle are all interested in Rangers' 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Leon King, who is contracted at Ibrox for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external. Sir...
Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker may return for Newcastle

Anthony Martial is out of Manchester United’s Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia but could return to training before the weekend.Martial was substituted midway through the first half of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton with a suspected back injury.The 26-year-old's start to the season has been disrupted by hamstring and Achilles injuries, despite impressing with three goals and two assists in his limited time on the pitch.Erik ten Hag ruled Martial out of Thursday's Group E clash but holds out hope of him being available for Sunday's Premier League visit from Newcastle United."Not [training] today," Ten Hag said, when asked...
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus

ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
Richarlison: Everton must show they are collectively stronger ahead of emotional reunion with Tottenham forward

It was a little under a year ago when Antonio Conte took charge of Tottenham in the Premier League for the very first time. The Italian had only worked a few training sessions with his players and had seen off Vitesse in the Europa Conference League when a hard-fought goalless draw at Everton in early November last year already pointed towards a Spurs side being programmed in his image.
