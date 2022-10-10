Read full article on original website
Tottenham report: Antonio Conte spotted in Turin ahead of potential shock Juventus return
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a return to Juventus, with tongues wagging over a sighting of the Italian in Turin
Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs for talks in restaurant
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has been spotted meeting Barcelona chiefs at a restaurant in the city. Mendes is the long-time representative of the Manchester United superstar, 37, as well as City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Barcelona club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Mateu Alemany are in charge of negotiating...
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp update on Diaz, Alexander-Arnold injuries
LONDON — Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold have suffered injuries which ‘don’t look good’ as he gave an update following Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat Arsenal. With confidence low, injuries mounting up and the gap between themselves and Arsenal and Manchester...
SkySports
PSG set to join Chelsea in race to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers... PSG will look to rival Chelsea for AC Milan star Rafael Leao as the Parisians seek out attacking replacements for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, who could both leave the club in the summer. N'Golo Kante wants to stay at...
BBC
Transfer news: Juve keen on Dalot move
Juventus want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot with the 23-year-old keen to leave Old Trafford. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external. United, Leeds and Newcastle are all interested in Rangers' 18-year-old Scotland youth defender Leon King, who is contracted at Ibrox for another 18 months. (Fabrizio Romano), external. Sir...
Rangers v Liverpool Team News, UEFA Champions League
Jurgen Klopp is dealing with more injury issues ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash with Rangers on Wednesday.
Newcastle ‘edge closer to James Maddison transfer as Leicester continue £13m chase of Man Utd outcast Donny van de Beek’
NEWCASTLE are reportedly edging closer to a move for James Maddison. That’s as Leicester chase a £13million deal for Manchester United and Holland outcast Donny van de Beek. I News claims Newcastle have revived their interest in Foxes playmaker Maddison after missing out on him last summer. Toon...
SkySports
Mercedes admit Japanese GP F1 mistakes following George Russell's 'worst decision' jibe
Mercedes have admitted they made multiple mistakes during their frustrating Japanese GP weekend, including a decision George Russell called their "worst". Lewis Hamilton finished fifth behind the Alpine of Esteban Ocon in Sunday's rain-shortened race while Russell only managed eighth. A lack of straight-line speed was an issue - and...
SkySports
PSG players unhappy at Kylian Mbappe's privileged role at the club and the squad is split - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Kylian Mbappe is at the centre of PSG's squad split with players angry at his privileged role. Jurgen Klopp and Didi Hamann's friendship is 'over', reports in Germany claim, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder saying he 'doesn't really understand' his countryman's attack on him.
ESPN
Newcastle's Premier League progress to be tested by Man United and other Big Six rivals
For the so-called richest club in the world, Newcastle United have flown surprisingly under the radar for the majority of the 12 months they have spent under Saudi Arabian ownership. There have been no outrageous signings, no impatient firing of a manager and a distinct lack of hyperbole from the club's hierarchy.
MLS・
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka second-youngest to reach 20 Premier League goals after Liverpool double with forgotten man No1
ARSENAL star Bukayo Saka has become the second youngest player to ever score 20 Premier League goals for the club. Saka was on target on Sunday against Liverpool at the Emirates as he scored a brace and reached that major milestone at the age of 21 years and 34 days.
Anthony Martial injury: Manchester United striker may return for Newcastle
Anthony Martial is out of Manchester United’s Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia but could return to training before the weekend.Martial was substituted midway through the first half of Sunday's 2-1 win at Everton with a suspected back injury.The 26-year-old's start to the season has been disrupted by hamstring and Achilles injuries, despite impressing with three goals and two assists in his limited time on the pitch.Erik ten Hag ruled Martial out of Thursday's Group E clash but holds out hope of him being available for Sunday's Premier League visit from Newcastle United."Not [training] today," Ten Hag said, when asked...
Manchester United vs. Omonia Nicosia: How to watch Europa League for free
Manchester United will host Omonia Nicosia in a Europa League matchup on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 3 p.m. EST. The match will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom, and will be streamed in English exclusively on Paramount Plus. Manchester United narrowly defeated Omonia Nicosia last Thursday, winning...
SkySports
VAR: Hibs vs St Johnstone to be first Scottish Premiership match to use the technology; What does every manager think?
VAR will make its debut in the Scottish Premiership when Hibernian take on St Johnstone at Easter Road on October 21. The technology was due to be introduced after the break for the World Cup, but the Scottish FA and SPFL have announced it will be implemented ahead of schedule.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
FOX Sports
Agnelli sticking with coach Allegri at struggling Juventus
ROME (AP) — All but eliminated from the Champions League. Struggling with only three wins in nine Serie A matches. Beset by injuries to three star players. Not much more could go wrong for Juventus entering Saturday’s derby against Torino. The biggest problem for the record 36-time Italian...
SkySports
Champions League round-up: Robert Lewandowski hits late equaliser to prevent early Barcelona exit
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League following a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Inter Milan. Ousmane Dembele had put Barcelona ahead in the 40th minute, but the opener was cancelled out 10 minutes later by Nicolo Barella. Inter then went ahead just...
SkySports
Richarlison: Everton must show they are collectively stronger ahead of emotional reunion with Tottenham forward
It was a little under a year ago when Antonio Conte took charge of Tottenham in the Premier League for the very first time. The Italian had only worked a few training sessions with his players and had seen off Vitesse in the Europa Conference League when a hard-fought goalless draw at Everton in early November last year already pointed towards a Spurs side being programmed in his image.
SkySports
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp criticises officials' decision-making during Premier League defeat to Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp has criticised referee Michael Oliver's decision-making during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Arsenal and also hit back at former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann for claiming his side "lack spark". The Reds controversially conceded a penalty when Thiago Alcantara made light contact with Gabriel Jesus in the 18-yard box, which...
SkySports
Wasps withdraw from Gallagher Premiership match at Exeter and set to go into administration
Wasps are set to go into administration and have withdrawn from their Gallagher Premiership match against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday. The Coventry-based club have been pushed to the brink of financial ruin by a debt pile that includes an unpaid tax bill owed to HM Revenue & Customs. Wasps also...
