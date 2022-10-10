She-Hulk's finale has fans wondering how this all fits together with Captain America: New World Order. The last episode of the Disney+ series got super meta as Jennifer Walters encountered the people pulling the strings in the MCU. No, it's not The Intelligencia, but rather an AI named K.E.V.I.N. calling the shots for all of these heroes. A lot of fans suspected that the blood theft plot would eventually lead to The Leader being the one behind the curtain. (It would make sense as Tim Blake Nelson was last seen in the MCU during The Incredible Hulk. But, sadly it isn't so!) Now, without that bridge to Captain America: New World Order, fans are left to wonder what actually happened during that finale. It seems like the machine is still behind these plot points, so don't expect that blood to have just magically disappeared.

