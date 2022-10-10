Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Adds New Cast To Upcoming Film
Netflix is looking to carve out its place in the anime streaming wars, with the streaming service being responsible for the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, Baki Hanma, Beastars, Yasuke, and many more. One of the biggest original anime series to hit Netflix has been The Seven Deadly Sins, with the initial anime series taking us into the world of Meliodas, Elizabeth, and the other "Sins". Now, the franchise is set to return with new films that follow the son of the two main protagonists, Tristan, in The Seven Deadly Sins: The Grudge of Edinburgh.
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."
Today's Wordle #479 Is an Average Puzzle
Today's Wordle isn't too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer. For...
"I Don't Know That I Ever Want To Voluntarily Feel Like That Again": Horror Fans Are Sharing The Best Scary Movies They Can Never Rewatch
The Strangers (2008): "Like an idiot, I watched a movie about a home invasion while I was home by myself. It's such a plausible plot, has happened before in real life, and could totally happen again. I have no desire to ever watch it again."
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
She-Hulk: Does Daredevil Return in the Season 1 Finale?
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has dropped on Dinsey+, and it's already a fan-favorite final Marvel episode. Last week's episode featured the long-awaited return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, and fans instantly shipped him with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk. Daredevil paid a visit to Los Angeles from New York in order to go up against Jen in court, but the two hit it off before he headed back home. It seemed like his story on the show was a one-episode deal, but fans were holding out hope that he would show up again. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!
The Rings of Power Cast Tease "Epic" Finale (Exclusive)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is just beginning its five season run, but its freshman year is coming to a close. Last week's penultimate episode saw a destroyed Southland become rebranded as Mordor, which fans of the books will know to be the name of Sauron's home realm. This had led to fans speculating that this week's finale could be where the mysterious Sauron finally shows his face, as he has been no more than a name whispered throughout the first seven episodes. If Sauron is indeed coming in Season 1, fans will have to find out in real time.
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
What Does She-Hulk's Season Finale Mean for Captain America: New World Order?
She-Hulk's finale has fans wondering how this all fits together with Captain America: New World Order. The last episode of the Disney+ series got super meta as Jennifer Walters encountered the people pulling the strings in the MCU. No, it's not The Intelligencia, but rather an AI named K.E.V.I.N. calling the shots for all of these heroes. A lot of fans suspected that the blood theft plot would eventually lead to The Leader being the one behind the curtain. (It would make sense as Tim Blake Nelson was last seen in the MCU during The Incredible Hulk. But, sadly it isn't so!) Now, without that bridge to Captain America: New World Order, fans are left to wonder what actually happened during that finale. It seems like the machine is still behind these plot points, so don't expect that blood to have just magically disappeared.
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
How SPOILER's Return Perfectly Sets Up She-Hulk Season 2
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law landed on Disney+ on Thursday, taking fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on one heck of a thrill ride. The live-action series has celebrated the decades-long comic tenure of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and how her lives as a lawyer and superhero begin to intersect and overlap. That all came to a head in some wild ways in the season finale, and one of the episode's most casual moments could have laid the groundwork for a key status quo change for Jen, if the show ends up getting renewed for a second season. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator
Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Femme Fatale Boa Hancock
One Piece has introduced countless swashbucklers that sail the Grand Line's oceans, as the Straw Hat Pirates have met countless allies and enemies during their journey in an effort to make Luffy the new pirate king. One such character happened to be both an ally and enemy to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, with Boa Hancock still looking to become the Straw Hat Captain's partner in the future and one cosplayer bringing to life the pirate who has the ability to transform love-sick targets to stone.
Marvel Studios MCU Release Dates: 2022-2026
Marvel Studios has shifted its release date calendar, pushing back the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. During July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced an expansive slate of projects, unveiling the two-part Multiverse finale Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Disney has since revealed new dates for titles from its upcoming Phase 5 and 6, delaying Blade, Deadpool 3, the Fantastic Four reboot, and Avengers: Secret Wars. The November 11th release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the upcoming Disney+ Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, will mark the end of Phase 4 as scheduled.
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
