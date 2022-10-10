Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Color Foundation
It's a foundation that automatically adjusts to match your unique skin tone. Lifestyle expert Angie Bruse joined us to share more about Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation. She also shared a special for AM Northwest viewers: Get 40% off the Culler Beauty Self Adjusting Color Foundation Ultimate Beauty Package, which included...
KATU.com
Are You in a Toxic Friendship?
Does your friend cancel plans at the last minute? Do you often feel criticized by him or her? You could be in a toxic friendship and it may be time to call it quits. Life Coach Marni Goldman joined us with advice on identifying and dealing with toxic friends. For more information on Marni, visit her website here.
