Las Vegas, NM

nnmc.edu

Meet the finalists for the position of president at Northern New Mexico College

Northern offers over 50 bachelor's, associate and certificate programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math); Nursing and Health Sciences; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Arts, Film & Media; Business Administration; Teacher Education and Technical Trades. — Northern New Mexico College is the most affordable 4-year college in the Southwestern US. Choose us for our value, our quality degree and continuing education programs in diverse areas of study, and our experienced faculty. We provide students with unique opportunities for academic, personal, and professional growth, small class sizes, personalized attention, and strong hands-on experiences from day one.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nonprofit buys old Las Vegas synagogue

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
KOAT 7

Thousand of seedlings planted in the Las Conchas Fire burned areas

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. — TheLas Conchas Fire burned thousands of acres in 2011. Now, a collaborative effort by the Santa Clara Pueblo Forestry Department, the Nature Conservancy, and others is trying to speed up the 're-growing process, by planting 33,000 trees this fall. For three years, a project...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Another clear day, changing leaves

Like yesterday, today will be clear and sunny with some slight breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather is in store through the end of the week! Enjoy!”. It will be a great day to go see the fall foliage in Santa Fe. The leaves are starting to change...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Miracle On Longview Drive In White Rock

ODR Enterprises President Oscar Duran, 3rd from left, with his wife Adriana Mendez, 2nd from left, and members of his crew in front of Duran’s new building Tuesday at 111 Longview Dr. ‘This is a miracle because now we are going to bring this building back to life and help revitalize the whole community,’ Duran said. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
WHITE ROCK, NM
KRQE News 13

One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
SANTA FE, NM
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Santa Fe, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española Football Win Streak Hits Five

The Sundevils winning streak now seems unstoppable. For the fifth straight game, the Sundevils came out with a win, a feat that was unthinkable after two seasons of seemingly endless blowouts. For the second straight game, they won with over 50 points and a shutout. It has already, before starting districts, been by far the best season in town since 2015, and one of the best in school history.
ESPANOLA, NM
justpene50

The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?

The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
SANTA FE, NM

