Meet the finalists for the position of president at Northern New Mexico College
Northern offers over 50 bachelor's, associate and certificate programs in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math); Nursing and Health Sciences; Liberal Arts and Humanities; Arts, Film & Media; Business Administration; Teacher Education and Technical Trades. — Northern New Mexico College is the most affordable 4-year college in the Southwestern US. Choose us for our value, our quality degree and continuing education programs in diverse areas of study, and our experienced faculty. We provide students with unique opportunities for academic, personal, and professional growth, small class sizes, personalized attention, and strong hands-on experiences from day one.
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
Family of Taos shooting victims speak out, ask for justice
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) — The family of the victims of a shooting in Taos last week that left a woman dead and her 19-year-old son in critical condition have angry words for the boys who police say are behind the attack. They're also left with a lot of unanswered questions.
Santa Fe looking for sculpture for beautification project
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe is looking for a piece of art to add to its Siler roundabout beautification project. The city wants to buy a one-of-a-kind sculpture for the roundabout at the intersection of Siler and West Alameda. Anyone not already part of the city’s public art portfolio can apply. Artists who already have […]
Nonprofit buys old Las Vegas synagogue
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico nonprofit is now the owner of a building in Las Vegas that was originally a synagogue in the 1800s. The Las Vegas Jewish Community Inc. nonprofit bought the building for $352,000 from the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. Lewis Terr, a legal advisor for the organization, says they raised that […]
IAIA Making History Symposium Will Explore Past, Present, and Future of the Indigenous-Centered Institute
IAIA will present the IAIA Making History Symposium on October 17, 2022, a day-long illumination of the school’s sixty-year evolution from an arts-focused Native American high school to a technologically advanced college. The Institute of American Indian Arts has come a long way from its early days as a...
Feds issue new indictment, tougher charges in Renezmae Calzada murder case
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of killing a 5-year old Española girl is facing new, tougher charges just weeks after rejecting a plea deal. Federal prosecutors have also outlined a new timeline of events in the 2019 murder of Renezmae Calzada. Malcolm Torres, 29, is now facing charges including first-degree murder, second-degree murder of […]
Santa Fe Governing Body Donates City-Owned Property To Habitat For Humanity
The Santa Fe Governing Body has voted to donate a parcel of land on Alto Street to Habitat for Humanity in hopes of spurring more in-fill affordable housing in the city. The parcel will be used for the construction of five affordable homes for income-qualified home buyers. Habitat uses volunteers...
Thousand of seedlings planted in the Las Conchas Fire burned areas
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, N.M. — TheLas Conchas Fire burned thousands of acres in 2011. Now, a collaborative effort by the Santa Clara Pueblo Forestry Department, the Nature Conservancy, and others is trying to speed up the 're-growing process, by planting 33,000 trees this fall. For three years, a project...
Another clear day, changing leaves
Like yesterday, today will be clear and sunny with some slight breezes. Albuquerque National Weather Service says,”Gorgeous weather is in store through the end of the week! Enjoy!”. It will be a great day to go see the fall foliage in Santa Fe. The leaves are starting to change...
Miracle On Longview Drive In White Rock
ODR Enterprises President Oscar Duran, 3rd from left, with his wife Adriana Mendez, 2nd from left, and members of his crew in front of Duran’s new building Tuesday at 111 Longview Dr. ‘This is a miracle because now we are going to bring this building back to life and help revitalize the whole community,’ Duran said. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Santa Fe 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Santa Fe, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Santa Fe as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
Española Football Win Streak Hits Five
The Sundevils winning streak now seems unstoppable. For the fifth straight game, the Sundevils came out with a win, a feat that was unthinkable after two seasons of seemingly endless blowouts. For the second straight game, they won with over 50 points and a shutout. It has already, before starting districts, been by far the best season in town since 2015, and one of the best in school history.
The Legend of the Loretto Staircase: Who Was its Mysterious Builder?
The Loretto Staircase --Photo by K. Mitch Hodge on Unsplash. The Loretto Staircase remains a mysterious tourist attraction to the present day. According to Wikipedia.com, the Loretto Staircase was constructed sometime between 1877 and 1881, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, its builder may forever remain shrouded in mystery. According to the legend, the sisters of the Loretto Chapel initially commissioned the staircase for their girls’ academy in 1873.
Large Skeletons Spotted Creeping Around White Rock
Large and menacing skeletons have been spotted creeping around White Rock lately including the front yard of this residence on La Paloma Drive. Photo by Shari Mills.
