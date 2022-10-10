The Sundevils winning streak now seems unstoppable. For the fifth straight game, the Sundevils came out with a win, a feat that was unthinkable after two seasons of seemingly endless blowouts. For the second straight game, they won with over 50 points and a shutout. It has already, before starting districts, been by far the best season in town since 2015, and one of the best in school history.

ESPANOLA, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO