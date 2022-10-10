2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday.

Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more details on the incident.

At this time, there are no known suspects and investigators said they are still working to figure out the motive.

