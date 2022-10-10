ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

2 people dead after shooting in parking lot of townhomes, police working to identify a suspect

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UW7TY_0iTkqxQJ00

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been shot and killed after a shooting in Clayton County on Monday.

Police were able to confirm the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot area of Riverwood Townhouses located on Flint River Rd. in Jonesboro.

Channel 2 Action News is working to get more details on the incident.

At this time, there are no known suspects and investigators said they are still working to figure out the motive.

Comments / 9

Lisah Lyons Higgins
3d ago

what is wrong with people? have people become so PUTRIDLY souless that a human life means Nothing? please STOP WITH THE MURDERS!!

Reply
9
Wanda Atkinson
2d ago

All these "Killings Are Very Sad 😔 Lord Help Us All...It's Everywhere"...BE CAREFUL!! Amen ❤️ 🙏

Reply
4
