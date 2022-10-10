Pixie Dust Wishes to host 5k, grant 2 wishes Saturday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pixie Dust Wishes is hosting a Disney Halloween family fun event on Saturday, October 15 to support Centre Region residents and their families impacted by disabilities.

The event is held at Tudek Park in State College and includes a 5k (“Race to Neverland”), walk, trick or treating, a costume contest basket raffle, a silent auction, arts and crafts and more.

Plus, two wishes to visit Disney World will be granted in memory of former wish recipients Eddie and Ian who passed this year.

“As sad as this past year was, I think it made me realize more than ever, the impact of what I’m doing,” Jaimie Miller, president & executive director of Pixie Dust Wishes said. “It’s not just giving a trip to somebody. Both of these families said that the impact of these memories are something that they’re now going to have for the rest of their lives.”

A logo will also be revealed, honoring Eddie and Ian.

Timeline of Events:

8:00-8:45 am: Registration and check-in for 5K

8:00-9:15 am: Registration and check-in for walk

8:45-9:00 am: Welcome/directions/national anthem

9:00 am: 5K start time

9:45 am: Pixie Dust Wishes wish recipient presentation

10:00 am: 5K awards and winners presentation for all age groups

10:05 am: Walk/Trick or Treating!

8:00-11:30 am: Arts and crafts, games, basket raffle and silent auction (ongoing throughout the morning)

11:30 am: Basket raffle and silent auction winners announced, and costume contest winners announced.

Noon: Event concludes

Click here to register for the 5K and walk.

