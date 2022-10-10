Read full article on original website
Report: City Approves 'Resolution' for New Football Stadium for Jackson State
The City of Jackson's council has unanimously approved a resolution for the construction of a new stadium for the Jackson State Tigers football team.
Rebels Make Cut for Junior QB Williams
Ole Miss Rebels Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Rebel news as Ole Miss looks to improve on an already impressive roster.
Bears Commit Austin Novosad Named US Army All-American
Baylor Bears Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Bear news as Baylor looks to improve on an already impressive class.
Look: Basketball World Reacts To Big Penny Hardaway News
Penny Hardaway got his money on Wednesday afternoon. Hardaway, who's the men's head basketball coach at Memphis, signed an extension that's worth $16.5 million through the 2027-28 season. Before this deal was signed, his original contract was set to go through 2025-26. Hardaway just finished up his fourth season as...
Memphis Tigers Basketball receives their 1st Class of '23 Commit
Texas Tech men’s basketball game time against Jackson State announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday. Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston. “We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. […]
Basketball tournament to be first event at brand new Memphis Sports and Events Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Sports and Events Center (MSEC) coming to Liberty Park in midtown, announced its first event on the schedule – a youth basketball tournament set for the new year. Called The Tip-Off, the tournament is set for Jan. 7 and 8, 2022, at the...
