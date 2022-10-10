(KYMA, KECY) - The Hospice of Yuma is giving you a chance to go out to the ball game - the Padres vs. Dodgers game.

Raffle tickets are just $10 and available in-person at the Hospice of Yuma located at 1824 S. 8th Avenue, Yuma, AZ 85364 until 3 p.m. on October 11.

The game is on Wednesday, October 12 at 5:37 p.m. at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

But hurry, the winner of the two tickets will be announced Tuesday, October 11 at 4 p.m.

The post Hospice of Yuma raffle for baseball game appeared first on KYMA .