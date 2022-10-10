ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags

A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baraboo, WI
Baraboo, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
MADISON, WI
UPMATTERS

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident

Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Restraining Orders#Baraboo High School#Tp
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
spectrumnews1.com

Nine Madison high school classes shift online amid teacher shortage

MADISON, Wis. — A handful of high school classes is switching to virtual learning in the Madison Metropolitan School District because of the teacher shortage. Currently, the district has more than 100 openings at its 53 schools. Madison, like so many other districts across the state and across the country, is struggling to fill all its open positions.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Kelly Conners Executed ‘Rising Star’ Professor in Restaurant Parking Lot | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #34

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Kelly Conners was one of them. His release was discretionary. 34th in the...
DEFOREST, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy