‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
Video captures portion of Baraboo homecoming-related incident
BARABOO, Wis. — New video appears to capture a portion of a homecoming-related incident last week in Baraboo that ended with three men being arrested and one of them later being charged. Little can be seen in the roughly four-minute video, obtained by News 3 Now partner Madison365, due to the incident happening at night, but the group of men can...
Parents file complaint against Madison City Schools over ‘LGBTQ+ pride’ flags
A group of concerned parents lodged a complaint against the Madison City Schools Board of Education for allowing the promotion of LGBTQ+ materials during school hours and activities. On August 26, after a new state policy barred teachers from discussing sexuality and gender identity with young students, Superintendent Ed Nichols...
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
Madison man arrest in 2019 burglary in Sauk Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two years after a burglary at a Merrimac home, investigators arrested a Madison man in connection with the crime. The Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a 21-year-old man who was in custody at the Dane Co. jail when he was interviewed. During questioning, the suspect allegedly confessed to multiple crimes.
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
One man faces charge in Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
Man accused of groping women at downtown Madison bar arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man early Sunday who they said groped multiple women at a downtown bar. Police said the incidents happened inside a bar in the 200 block of West Gorham Street. The man also allegedly tried to threaten people and start fights in the bar.
More victims come forward to accuse Wisconsin massage therapist of assault
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — A seventh woman has come forward to report being sexually assaulted by a Sparta massage therapist. As News 8 Now in La Crosse first reported in July, the Monroe County District Attorney charged 30-year-old Ethan Karls with sexually assaulting four female clients. Since the first...
MPD: Suspect arrested after breaking into residential garage
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a residential burglary Tuesday morning after the victim said someone was trying to enter their garage. Around 7:15 a.m., officers responded to a home near Lynnhaven Road and Calvert Road. When officers arrived on scene, they made contact...
Trial dates set for one of three charged in kidnapping-turned-killing
PORTAGE, Wis. — Trial dates were set Tuesday for one of the three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage. Online court records show Ja’Kenya Patty, 21, faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime. A final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 13. A plea...
Markesan Woman Accused Of Defrauding Juneau Bank Makes Initial Court Appearance
(Juneau) A Markesan woman accused of depositing checks from a closed account at a bank in Juneau made her initial appearance in court Monday. Crystal Steinike is facing three felony counts of Fraud Against a Financial Institution. According to the complaint, Steinike deposited funds from her closed bank account at...
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
Nine Madison high school classes shift online amid teacher shortage
MADISON, Wis. — A handful of high school classes is switching to virtual learning in the Madison Metropolitan School District because of the teacher shortage. Currently, the district has more than 100 openings at its 53 schools. Madison, like so many other districts across the state and across the country, is struggling to fill all its open positions.
Man found stabbed in Madison parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers found a man suffering from a stab wound and a head injury after they responded to a reported fight Saturday night in a parking lot on the city’s north side. An MPD report states the officers located the 46-year-old victim after someone...
FREED: Kelly Conners Executed ‘Rising Star’ Professor in Restaurant Parking Lot | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #34
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Kelly Conners was one of them. His release was discretionary. 34th in the...
Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash
MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identifies woman killed in crash outside Sauk City
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a woman Monday who was killed in a crash outside Sauk City last week. Chelsea Kovacich, 33, of Sauk City, died of injuries sustained in an October 4 crash on U.S. Highway 12 near State Highway 188 in the Town of Roxbury. RELATED: Woman killed in crash on US Highway...
UWPD makes arrested in attack after Badgers game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Less than a day after asking the public for help finding a person of interest in an attack that followed the Badgers football team’s loss to the University of Illinois, the UW’s police department has made an arrest. UWPD credited a tip for helping...
