Red Bay, AL

WAFF

State will not see death penalty for Casey White

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state of Alabama will no longer be seeking the death penalty for a man who is charged with a 2015 murder and escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail. Casey White was in the Lauderdale County Jail for an alleged 2015 murder when he escaped in...
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer

COVID Booster numbers not looking the best in Alabama. State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed. State will not seek death penalty for Casey White, trial postponed. Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender. Updated: 3 hours ago. Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

RESIGN TERRY! Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent continues to ignore its citizens

It appears that we are continuing to be ignored by the Lawrence County School Board and the Superintendent. Although we have asked for his resignation, Shanon Terry continues to sit on the Lawrence County School Board representing District 4. I have spoken with the Superintendent of Education regarding the situation where Mr. Terry posted an image that contained the “Ku Klux Klan” symbol to announce his appointment within the Lawrence County Republican party. I asked the Superintendent of Education if he wants Lawrence County to appear as accepting “racism” due to the actions of a board member.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
April Killian

Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!

Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
FLORENCE, AL
wtva.com

Agreement to house Tupelo inmates in Itawamba County being reviewed

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Negotiations are ongoing between the City of Tupelo and Itawamba County about housing inmates in the new jail in Itawamba County. Tupelo City Attorney Ben Logan said the city will continue to primarily use the Lee County jail. The hope is to use the Itawamba County...
TUPELO, MS
radio7media.com

Fatal Accident in Colbert County, AL

A FATAL ACCIDENT IN COLBERT COUNTY MONDAY HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A PEDESTRIAN. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE ON HAWK PRIDE MOUNTAIN ROAD IN TUSCUMBIA AROUND 8:15. THE PEDESTRIAN Terry Hinton, 60, WAS PRONOUCNED DEAD AT THE SCENE AND THE DRIVER OF THE VEHICLE WAS TRANSPORTED BY EMS. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

