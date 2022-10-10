Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot dead in Buckhead neighborhood discovered by girl on way to school
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday morning in a Buckhead neighborhood. Police confirmed a man was shot dead near 1225 Peachtree Battle Avenue in northwest Atlanta. Police blocked off the road at Battle Creek Way while investigators worked Thursday morning. A driver discovered the body lying...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police units crash into each other in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Two police cars collied while responding to a call overnight, according to the Atlanta Police Department. It was around 1 a.m. when a Grady Memorial Hospital ambulance went to the scene at the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta. Police said there were no...
Police seek help locating suspect in deadly shooting at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
Atlanta police need the public’s help locating a suspect in a May shooting that left one man dead at a Camp Creek shopping plaza.
Atlanta Police are trying to identify this man in homicide case
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are working to solve a downtown homicide and need the public's help to identify a man they believe to be key in the case. They have not called the man a suspect -- just a person of interest. Two people who were shot were dropped...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Attempted carjacking, shooting prompts investigation in downtown Atlanta
A crash has closed a downtown Atlanta intersection on Tuesday morning while police conduct an investigation.
Customer injured in shooting at DeKalb McDonald’s
One person was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon that also damaged a McDonald’s location in South DeKalb County, officials confirmed.
Man dies from injuries after shooting at SW Atlanta laundromat
A man shot at a southwest Atlanta laundromat died from his injuries, police said Tuesday....
2 people accused of leading officers on chase, crashing twice with 2 different cars
ATLANTA — Police are looking for two people accused of leading officers on a chase and crashing twice with two different cars. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Fairburn police sent us body camera video. It shows where the suspects crashed on Continental Colony Parkway...
IN THIS ARTICLE
58-year-old man killed while crossing South Marietta Parkway in crosswalk, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A 58-year-old man is dead after trying to cross a busy road in Marietta Tuesday night. Marietta Police Department traffic investigators said Benancio Lasarte was crossing South Marietta Parkway in a crosswalk around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Nissan Murano. Crash investigators learned a 64-year-old man was behind the wheel.
‘We are not those people.’ Mother, wife of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers speaks about case for first time
ATLANTA — The wife and mother of two of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers says she does not believe that her husband, Greg McMichael, and son, Travis McMichael, intended to kill Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The McMichaels grabbed guns and chased Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him...
Deputies find body tied up with duct tape, 3 people arrested in Lithia Springs
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people were arrested in connection to a body found tied up with tape in a Lithia Springs home, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. Deputies were dispatched to a home at 2756 East County Line Rd concerning a possible homicide on Sept....
fox5atlanta.com
Car crashes downtown while trying to get away from carjackers
ATLANTA - A downtown carjacking turned into a shooting and crash. Now, police are left putting together the pieces to the crime scene. It happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Ted Turner Drive and Peters Street. Atlanta police said a man's car was being stolen. When he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bond denied for Atlanta rapper charged in RICO case
ATLANTA — Bond was denied for Atlanta rapper Gunna in a Fulton County courtroom on Thursday, as he attempted, once again, to get out of jail ahead of his trial. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of dozens indicted on Rico charges earlier this year.
Actress Honi Jones Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Atlanta Actress Honi Jones has been sued by the family of a man she allegedly killed driving the wrong way on Interstate 75. The crash happened near North Avenue. According to the [..]
13-year-old shot after shots fired into Atlanta home
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for the person who drove by a home in Northwest Atlanta and opened fire. A bullet hit a 13 year-old boy in the arm. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is expected to fully recover. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Family sues Atlanta actress charged with DUI in deadly wrong-way crash
ATLANTA - The family of someone killed by a wrong-way driver on the Downtown Connector has filed a lawsuit. Police said Jamall Bright died on Oct. 2 when Honi Jones crashed into his car. She was driving north on Interstate 75/85 south. The 30-year-old actress faces several charges, including DUI,...
DeKalb police investigating hit and run near GBI office, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a hit-and-run near the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Decatur. A neighbor called and informed Channel 2 two MARTA buses were stopped and traffic was at a standstill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According...
Cops: Man dies after being shot, crashing on I-285 in DeKalb
First responders are at the scene of a crash on I-285 that has left all westbound lanes closed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
wuga.org
Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
Clayton County woman says she was a victim of a TikTok car break-in trend
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The TikTok challenge to steal Kias and Hyundais strikes again in metro Atlanta. This time, in Clayton County, where a woman says her car was broken into, driven around her neighborhood, and crashed into another vehicle. She wanted to remain anonymous for her safety. "[Clayton...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
56K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0