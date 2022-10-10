Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty
CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court...
Tim Ryan’s balancing act in final days of Ohio's Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With less than a month to go until Election Day, Rep. Tim Ryan, OH-13, is crisscrossing Ohio in a new campaign bus as he tries to win the state’s competitive U.S. Senate race. What You Need To Know. Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan kicked...
Updates: National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado touched down in West Allis
WISCONSIN — A line of storms tore through Wisconsin on Wednesday, spinning up at least one confirmed EF0 tornado and leaving damage across the southeastern part of the state. The National Weather Service began surveys of affected areas on Thursday. They expected to find a series of relatively weak,...
Winning records, playoffs loom in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — All six teams involved in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 are almost certainly headed to the playoffs. They have a 37-11 combined record, promising to provide some entertaining action on Friday night. In Northeast Ohio, Olmsted Falls (6-2)...
AARP Ohio discusses Social Security benefits increase
Americans who receive Social Security benefits will start seeing an increase in their checks come next year, as the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase to payouts. This increase was to keep up with the increasing cost of living and will affect millions of Americans. Michelle Shirer, communications director...
Former Ohio governor named to bi-partisan commission probing war in Afghanistan
CINCINNATI — For 20 years, U.S. troops fought in Afghanistan, but a year after President Biden pulled America’s military out of the war-torn country, a new commission is looking to evaluate options for Congress. . For eight years, Bob Taft led the state of Ohio as its governor,...
Law enforcement cracks down on reckless driving
CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 840 lives have been lost due to pedestrian-related crashes since 2017. Now, agencies around the state have launched a special enforcement operation to make sure people are safe on the roadways. What You Need To Know. Since 2017,...
Local lawmakers weigh in on race for governor ahead of first debate
WORCESTER, Mass. - Election Day is less than a month away, and the candidates running for Massachusetts governor square off in a prime time debate for the first time Wednesday night. Democrat Attorney General Maura Healey is running alongside Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll against Republicans former state Rep. Geoff Diehl...
