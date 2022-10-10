ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Man accused of plotting to kill women in Ohio pleads guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) — A 22-year-old man who authorities say identified as an involuntary celibate and plotted to kill women at an unnamed Ohio university has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of attempting a hate crime. Tres Genco, of Hilliard, Ohio, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court...
HILLIARD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Tim Ryan’s balancing act in final days of Ohio's Senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With less than a month to go until Election Day, Rep. Tim Ryan, OH-13, is crisscrossing Ohio in a new campaign bus as he tries to win the state’s competitive U.S. Senate race. What You Need To Know. Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan kicked...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Half Moon Bay, CA
Business
Anoka, MN
Lifestyle
Half Moon Bay, CA
Government
State
Minnesota State
Anoka, MN
Government
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Minnesota Business
City
Half Moon Bay, CA
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Anoka, MN
Business
Local
California Government
Local
Minnesota Industry
Local
California Industry
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Half Moon Bay, CA
Lifestyle
City
Anoka, MN
Half Moon Bay, CA
Industry
spectrumnews1.com

Winning records, playoffs loom in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — All six teams involved in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Game of the Week on Spectrum News 1 are almost certainly headed to the playoffs. They have a 37-11 combined record, promising to provide some entertaining action on Friday night. In Northeast Ohio, Olmsted Falls (6-2)...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

AARP Ohio discusses Social Security benefits increase

Americans who receive Social Security benefits will start seeing an increase in their checks come next year, as the Social Security Administration announced an 8.7% increase to payouts. This increase was to keep up with the increasing cost of living and will affect millions of Americans. Michelle Shirer, communications director...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Guinness World Records#Giant Pumpkin#The Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com

Law enforcement cracks down on reckless driving

CINCINNATI — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, more than 840 lives have been lost due to pedestrian-related crashes since 2017. Now, agencies around the state have launched a special enforcement operation to make sure people are safe on the roadways. What You Need To Know. Since 2017,...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Local lawmakers weigh in on race for governor ahead of first debate

WORCESTER, Mass. - Election Day is less than a month away, and the candidates running for Massachusetts governor square off in a prime time debate for the first time Wednesday night. Democrat Attorney General Maura Healey is running alongside Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll against Republicans former state Rep. Geoff Diehl...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy