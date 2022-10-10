Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish Library welcomes author Jane Goette for meet-and-greet event
Ascension Parish Library welcomes Louisiana native and author Jane Goette at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church, 421 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville. Goette’s book, “A River Road,” takes readers on a journey through a young girl’s idyllic childhood in the rural South to her restless adolescence when the Civil Rights struggle becomes urgent and personal to her family.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Smart start: How Nicholls has partnered with Ascension Parish for Donaldsonville early childhood center
Nicholls State University in Thibodaux has been instrumental in the launch of the early childhood learning center in Donaldsonville. NSU has partnered with Ascension Parish government to provide a team of specialists to establish the Smart Start Ascension Early Childhood Learning Academy, which was touted by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and several officials at the historic B. Lemann and Bro. building earlier this month.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events
The City of Donaldsonville will hold the annual breast cancer and domestic violence awareness event from 8-10 a.m. Oct. 21 at city hall. For more information, contact Lee Melancon at lee@visitdonaldsonville.org. Senior Soc Hop scheduled. The Garney Gautreau Senior Soc Hop will be Oct. 21 at the Ascension Gym in...
theadvocate.com
Juban's brunch is back with jazz, Hallelujah crab and breakfast cocktails
Brunch at Juban's is back. Gone are the stucco archways dripping with the old New Orleans charm of yesteryear. Now all of the spaces are bathed in just the right amount of light to feel open, yet cozy. The space is awash in deep teals, copper, white and wood grain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
No music allowed on floats, vehicles during Gonzales Christmas parade: JFA social media post
No music will be allowed on floats or vehicles, according to a change announced for the 2022 Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas parade in Gonzales. According to a JFA Facebook post, the parades organizers reserve the right to expel anyone not abiding by the rules set by the executive committee. The...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Places in Baton Rouge (with Photos)
We begin our list with the restaurant that opened it doors in 2020, the year the world closed theirs;. Cream cheese makes a delicious base for the maple bacon berry toast. A scrumptious item to begin with is none other than the seafood Louie omelet, which is topped with herbed cream sauce.
wbrz.com
New Walk-On's Bistreaux and Bar location coming to Central
CENTRAL - A local favorite Baton Rouge-born restaurant is planning its next location in Central along Sullivan Road. Walk On's Bistreax and Bar has several locations in and around the capital area, with its very first restaurant on the corner of Burbank and Nicholson Drives. In the almost 20 years since the first location was established, the chain has extended along the Gulf coast and into the rest of the southeast U.S..
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish deputies travel to Florida with donated supplies after Hurricane Ian
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office left Louisiana bound for Florida to deliver supplies, donated through a Volunteer Ascension drive, for families impacted by Hurricane Ian. The department has two trailers filled with donations from area residents. Volunteer Ascension collected a variety of supplies at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
theadvocate.com
Zachary School Board honors a student and a teacher at October meeting
The Zachary School Board honored one of its students and a teacher at the Oct. 4 School Board meeting. Zachary High School junior Luke Parks was honored for creating a business. He is the creator of Royal Treats and produces tea cakes/cookies at the LSU AgCenter Food Innovation Institute. His products are sold at several grocery stores in Baton Rouge.
Job fairs for people with disabilities, outdoor enthusiasts happening Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are two job fairs scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the greater Baton Rouge area. The Louisiana Workforce Commission and Healthy Blue are hosting their disABILITY Inclusion Job Fair from 9 a.m. until noon. Organizers say the online job fair was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
One year later, Ascension Parish woman remembers husband who died in chemical plant incident
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish woman has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the BASF plant and the Zachry Industrial in Geismar on behalf of her late husband. Dexter Armstead died a year ago this month and his wife says she is still waiting to hear the...
Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
brproud.com
Blackjack table at Baton Rouge casino donating portion of winnings
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some winnings at downtown Baton Rouge’s Hollywood Casino blackjack table this month will go to a good cause at a local hospital. For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hollywood Casino will have a blackjack table dedicated to donating 5% of winnings to Woman’s Hospital, according to casino officials. The money donated will go to breast cancer outreach.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship returns to Gonzales
The Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills Championship competition has returned to Gonzales, welcoming hundreds of motorcycles from law enforcement agencies across the country. The event is held at the Cabela's location near Interstate 10 and Tanger Outlet in Gonzales. All proceeds from the event benefit the Dream Day Foundation and...
theadvocate.com
See what restaurant is being built near the West Lee-Burbank intersection
A new Wendy's is under construction near the intersection of West Lee and Burbank drives. The restaurant at 651 Frogmore is being developed by Haza Foods, the Houston-based company that has 15 Wendy's restaurants in metro Baton Rouge. Is there a building under construction or renovation in your neighborhood and...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
Franklin grocery store to close after nearly 6 months of business
In St. Mary Parish, a grocery store in franklin is closing down after just six months in business. The store will be closing because of a shortage of workers needed to effectively run the business.
Comments / 0