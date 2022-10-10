ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Fatal Pedestrian Strike In Prince George's County Being Investigated As Homicide: Police

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
The pedestrian was found in the 5300 block of Sheriff Road. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Police in Prince George’s County are investigating a fatal hit-and-run as a homicide after a man was found unresponsive on the side of the road overnight, authorities announced.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at approximately 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the area of the 5300 block of Sheriff Road in the unincorporated part of Capitol Heights.

Investigators said that upon arrival, they found the pedestrian on the ground, unresponsive. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional information was provided by police about the victim.

According to reports, a person of interest has been taken into custody, though the incident and the driver’s motives remain under investigation, officials noted.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince George’s County Police Department by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Wanda Lou Bosworth
3d ago

Prayers for the victim. I really hope they found out who did this. They need to be prosecuted to the fullest!🙏🙏

