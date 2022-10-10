ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rail union rejects Biden-backed deal, revives strike fears

By Sheri Walsh
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The country's third largest freight rail union has voted down a tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a nationwide rail strike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYuT0_0iTklMWn00
The country's third largest freight rail union, the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, rejects a tentative agreement brokered by the Biden administration to avert a possible freight rail strike. File photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division, which is the first labor group to reject the offer, said 56% of its almost 12,000 workers turned down the agreement over a lack of time off, according to a statement released Monday.

"Railroaders are discouraged and upset with working conditions and compensation and hold their employer in low regard," said Union President Tony Cardwell in a statement. "Railroaders do not feel valued. They resent the fact that management holds no regard for their quality of life, illustrated by their stubborn reluctance to provide a higher quantity of paid time off, especially for sickness."

The rejection of the agreement does not signal a strike. Four other unions have already approved the deal. Seven more are scheduled to vote through the middle of November. However, if one union were to strike, others could refuse to cross the picket line.

Last month, President Biden celebrated the tentative deal which gives union members an average 24% pay increase over five years, improved working conditions and caps on what they have to pay for healthcare. The administration worked until the final hour to avert a rail strike that threatened to sever the supply chain , by cutting 40% of long-haul U.S. cargo, and cripple the economy.

The National Carriers Conference Committee, which represents management at more than 30 railroads, said it was "disappointed" with the union's decision.

The rejection does not "present risk of an immediate service disruption" because both sides have agreed to maintain the status quo as they return to the bargaining table, the committee said.

The union's "no" vote sets up a "status quo" period during which no strike can take place while the union resumes bargaining with freight railroads, according to BMWED's statement. The status quo period will extend five days after Congress reconvenes, which is currently set for Nov. 14, meaning there could be no "self help," or strike, until after Nov. 19.

"The result of this vote indicates that there is a lot of work to do to establish goodwill and improve the morale that has been broken by the railroads' executives and Wall Street hedge fund managers," Cardwell said.

"BMWED members are concerned with the direction of their employers and the mismanagement and greed in which they have consistently implemented, and are united in their resolve to improve their working conditions."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

