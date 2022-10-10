Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Related
One shot, one detained in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
10-year-old killed in triple shooting in northeast Memphis, police say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning. The gunfire erupted in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive overnight. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the scene at 1:42 a.m. One person, an...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
actionnews5.com
10-year-old among 3 victims in deadly northeast Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after an overnight shooting in northeast Memphis. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to the shooting around 1:42 a.m. Thursday on Dokkum Drive. One adult was pronounced dead on the scene. A 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnews5.com
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
Victim recovering after shooting in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is recovering after being shot in South Memphis. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street for a shooting about 1:20 p.m. on Thursday. One person was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical...
actionnews5.com
Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the suspect charged with the shooting deaths of one adult and a 10-year-old girl that took place in northeast Memphis earlier in the morning. A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition. Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts...
Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man charged after dog found decomposing, another malnourished, at South Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home. James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond. According to the...
15-year-old takes police on chase in stolen Kia after shooting: SCSO
UPDATE: A 15-year-old has been arrested in this incident. He is being charged with two counts of theft of property, burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and reckless driving. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Hickory Hill early Wednesday, leaving one person injured. […]
Officer critically hurt in crash on I-40; one of 360 MPD wrecks this year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have been involved in 360 wrecks so far in 2022, MPD said after an officer was involved in an accident on Interstate 40 early Thursday. That’s more than one wreck per day. In 120 of those wrecks, the officer was at fault, MPD said. In the latest incident, a squad […]
Two face murder charges in deadly Medical District shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis people have arrested two people in connection to the fatal shooting that happened in the Medical District over the weekend. Police say 35-year-old Bobby Chism is responsible for the shooting and Latorya Graham drove him to the location where the incident took place. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnews5.com
Warrant issued for suspect in Park Ave. homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warrant was issued for the suspect in a recent Memphis homicide, police say. Officers identified Rickey London as the suspect in a fatal shooting at Park Avenue and Prescott Street that happened on October 5. Police were called to the scene and found a man...
15-year-old charged in crash involving stolen car from shootout, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in southeast Shelby County, and a teen has been charged in connection with the incident. Around 12:30 a.m., deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office saw a stolen vehicle from an incident on Shandy Drive that happened Tuesday.
15-Year-Old Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reported a motor vehicle accident in Memphis on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened at the intersection of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy
FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
Warrant issued for Park Avenue murder suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police issued a warrant Tuesday for the arrest of a suspect accused of second-degree murder. Memphis police officers responded to a shots fired call on October 5 near Park Avenue and Prescott Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who had...
MPD searching for four suspects related to car burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for teens who they say are responsible for several vehicle burglaries in the Reese and Dromedary, Ericson and Trinity, and Dexter and Chimney Rock, and White Station area near Walnut Grove areas. MPD said four suspects who they believe are between...
Man breaks into car, hides in backseat, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s car and hiding afterward. On Oct. 10 at approximately 5:40 AM, Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Winchester Road. When officers arrived, a woman told them...
3 suspects on the run after attempted car theft leads to shootout, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects are on the run after attempted car theft ended in a shootout with the car’s owner in southeast Shelby County. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on Shandy Drive. According to the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office, three men attempted to steal...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0