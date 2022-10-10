Read full article on original website
Related
Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.
HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
The Seahawks to offset their kickoff against Arizona if the Mariners are playing a playoff game next door Sunday after afternoon.
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
MLB
Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
NFL Announces Schedule Change for Possible Seahawks Conflict
Simultaneously, the Mariners are making their first postseason run since 2001.
Bruce Irvin BREAKING: Signs - Again! - with Seahawks
Previously a first-round pick for the Seattle Seahawks back in 2012, Bruce Irvin could be called upon to provide some extra punch rushing off the edge in the team's hybrid 3-4 defense as early as Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
MLB
Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams
NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB
Ridiculous K helps Kershaw reclaim all-time postseason lead
LOS ANGELES -- Few in the baseball world would argue with the notion that Clayton Kershaw will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But when it comes to his overall legacy, things get more complicated when the subject of his postseason resume arises. The overarching story of Kershaw’s history in...
MLB
From emulating fellow Dominican, Valdez now looks to best him
HOUSTON -- Leave it to Astros catcher Martín Maldonado to try to put teammate Framber Valdez in his place when he showed up at Minute Maid Park in July sporting some dreadlocks that appeared to be similar to the look of then-Reds pitcher Luis Castillo, who also hails from the Dominican Republic.
MLB
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Yordan's epic walk-off HR stuns M's in thriller
HOUSTON -- Everybody in the building knew the large shadow that was being cast from the on-deck circle in the ninth inning. For the Mariners, it was the last thing they wanted to see moving toward home plate. For the Astros, it meant they still had a glimmer of hope in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB
Donaldson goes into HR trot … and gets thrown out
NEW YORK -- Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson thought he had homered off Guardians right-hander Cal Quantrill in the fifth inning of New York's 4-1 win in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium. But Donaldson thought wrong. The game was tied at...
MLB
Looking back on Rangers' tumultuous 2022 season
This story was excerpted from Kennedi Landry's Rangers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Rangers capped off their sixth straight losing season last week, finishing 68-94, good for fourth place in the American League West as the top two finishers in the division -- the Astros and Mariners -- face each other in the AL Division Series.
MLB
Rest or rust? Braves, Phils weigh in after Game 1
ATLANTA -- The well-traveled Phillies and the well-rested Braves met on a sunny Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park, and they provided the first answers to a question that will require much more than just one game, or one October. In MLB’s new postseason format, is there a downside to a...
MLB
Astros-Mariners Game 3 FAQ (Sat., 4 ET, TBS)
HOUSTON -- Can the Astros close out this American League Division Series and advance to play for the pennant for the sixth straight year? Or will the Mariners rebound from two brutal losses in Houston, reinvigorated by playing postseason baseball in front of their home fans for the first time in 21 years?
MLB
Jazz not only a natural on the diamond
SECAUCUS, N.J. -- It's getting close to showtime on MLB Tonight and Jazz Chisholm Jr. lets me know he has to get to makeup. We cruise down the hallway, past the rows of screens and more screens that make up the MLB Network studios. Jazz stops to look at a photo on one of the walls.
MLB
LIVE: Phillies-Braves Game 2 underway on FOX
ATLANTA -- The Braves’ spirited ninth-inning rally on Tuesday afternoon might’ve scored a moral victory, if such things exist amid the pressure of a best-of-five playoff series. The Phillies scored the real victory. Philly broke out to a big lead and then held on to win Game 1...
MLB
Mariners can't find knockout punch, drop 2 in Houston
HOUSTON -- Scott Servais has said throughout this season, and especially in these playoffs, that each game typically comes down to two or three at-bats. Sometimes, the Mariners' manager says, they’re more obvious to pinpoint while others become clearer in retrospect. Those opportunities surfaced on Thursday at Minute Maid...
Comments / 0