What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died
Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reveals immediate message to Clayton Kershaw after Game 2 start
Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently locked in a dogfight with the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS, with the Padres currently leading the game 4-3 in the top half of the seventh inning. However, the Dodgers do not have Clayton Kershaw on the mound anymore after he was pulled at the conclusion of the fifth inning.
Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach
Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
Yankees take control of ALDS with Game 1 win vs. Guardians (PHOTOS)
The New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-1, on Tuesday in Game 1 of their best-of-5 American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. - The Yankees won Game 1 of the American League Division series vs. the Guardians. - Are 11-3 in their last 14 postseason openers since 2005....
Bronx Zoo: Bleacher Creatures impress Guardians | Yankees faithful loud and proud at ALDS Game 1
Yankee Stadium was no Bronx Zoo on Tuesday, but the New York Yankees faithful still announced their presence with authority. The Bleacher Creatures were out in force for Game 1 of the best-of-five American League Division Series as the Yankees rolled to a 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. BUY...
Woody Paige: Dick Monfort's desperate letter to Rockies fans is more spam
Franchise Fanboy Dick Monfort has mailed Rockies season ticket-holders his annual “Woe R Us’’ missive, which is about as thought-provoking as the single-spaced Christmas letter received from distant relatives describing their RV trip to the Petrified Forest and the Painted Desert, where cousin Joyce was bitten by a Sonoran whipsnake.
Yardbarker
Two former Cubs bullpen pitchers face unfortunate injuries as postseason heats up
Ex-Cubs pitchers Scott Effross and David Robertson are going to miss time with injuries. The Cubs bullpen was solid during the first half of the regular season. Most of the praise was for the back end of the bullpen that featured the funk of Scott Effross and closer David Robertson.
Yankees’ Division Series Roster Has Three Notable Absences
Game 1 against the Guardians is slated for 7:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
MLB
Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
Jon Heyman: I do like the Guardians, Yankees' bullpen is a mess; Francona stands alone, deserving of A.L. Manager of the Year
Jon Heyman talks about the Guardians’ matchup with the Yankees in the ALCS, why he likes this Cleveland team’s chances, Aaron Judge’s MVP season, Yankees’ bullpen uncertainties and where Terry Francona fits in the A.L. Manager of the Year discussion.
MLB
Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers
Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
Dodgers To face Padres in game 2 at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two-games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Dodgers against right-hander Yu Darvish, who Kershaw said he considers a friend.
MLB
How the legend of 'Nasty Nestor' was born
NEW YORK -- It was a Tuesday morning in July as Nestor Cortes stood near the front of an auditorium at the New York City Police Department Academy in Queens, having signed up for one leg of the Yankees’ annual HOPE Week community outreach program. A nice start to the season was developing into something more, and the unassuming lefty was only beginning to understand his surging celebrity.
MLB
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
MLB
Guardians can't continue to 'live and die' with long ball
NEW YORK -- The Guardians reached the postseason on quality contact hitting and tough at-bats. They reached Yankee Stadium for this American League Division Series by hitting enough timely home runs to support their dominant starting pitching and beat the Rays twice in the Wild Card Series. One game into...
MLB
'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
MLB
Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams
NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
