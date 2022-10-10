ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Former Cubs lefthander Dick Ellsworth has died

Dick Ellsworth was a lefthanded pitcher who exhibited great promise for the Cubs in the early 1960s. In 1963, he made 37 starts, went 22-10 (back when individual pitcher wins really meant something), posted a 2.11 ERA and led the major leagues in ERA+ at 167. Yes, better than Sandy Koufax of the pennant-winning Dodgers. Koufax won the NL MVP and the (then single) Cy Young Award, but there were those who favorably compared Ellsworth to Koufax. After he threw a one-hitter against the Phillies June 1, Edward Prell wrote in the Tribune:
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Bob Shaw
Person
Tito Francona
Person
Ray Boone
Person
Tim Wakefield
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Francona Boone#The White Sox#Tigers#American League#Guardians Yankees#Major League Baseball
MLB

Here's what went right -- and what didn't -- for Rockies in 2022

This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The high point of the Rockies’ season may have been in March, shortly after the lockout, when they signed Kris Bryant for seven years and $182 million. But the investment would not pay off in 2022.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Wednesday's top AFL prospect performers

Here’s a look at Wednesday's top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team’s Top 30 Prospects list. Cardinals: Jordan Walker, OF (MLB No. 6), Salt River Rafters. While progression trumps all in the AFL, players still strive to win, something the Rafters had not done until Walker came through in the clutch. The 20-year-old's two-run single snapped an eighth-inning tie and pushed his RBI total to six in six games. It was the second knock of the contest for Walker, who has five hits in 13 at-bats after going 1-for-8 to open the Fall League.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history

Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
MLB
HeySoCal

Dodgers To face Padres in game 2 at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two-games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw will pitch for the Dodgers against right-hander Yu Darvish, who Kershaw said he considers a friend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

How the legend of 'Nasty Nestor' was born

NEW YORK -- It was a Tuesday morning in July as Nestor Cortes stood near the front of an auditorium at the New York City Police Department Academy in Queens, having signed up for one leg of the Yankees’ annual HOPE Week community outreach program. A nice start to the season was developing into something more, and the unassuming lefty was only beginning to understand his surging celebrity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy

NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
MLB
MLB

Guardians can't continue to 'live and die' with long ball

NEW YORK -- The Guardians reached the postseason on quality contact hitting and tough at-bats. They reached Yankee Stadium for this American League Division Series by hitting enough timely home runs to support their dominant starting pitching and beat the Rays twice in the Wild Card Series. One game into...
CLEVELAND, OH
MLB

'Not afraid of the moment,' LA 'pen locks down G1 win

LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers don't have many, if any, weaknesses. On paper, they boast the most talented roster in the Majors. On the field, they proved they were just that, becoming the fifth team in AL/NL history to win at least 111 games in the regular season. The Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Bader's first Yanks homer the stuff of childhood dreams

NEW YORK -- The start of Harrison Bader’s Yankees career came with more questions than answers. Bader, who made his first appearance in the Yanks’ clubhouse with a fresh haircut and a walking boot, was a last-minute Aug. 2 Trade Deadline acquisition who hadn’t suited up for the Cardinals since June 26. While homegrown starter Jordan Montgomery made an instant impact for St. Louis, Bader had to bide his time, waiting for his injured right foot to heal and for a chance to contribute to the team he grew up rooting for.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy