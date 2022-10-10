ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Madera Unified FFA Holds AG Literacy Days Event For Students

MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — Madera Unified FFA department held the first in-person AG Literacy Days event for students on October 12. This event comes after the pandemic hit which caused the delay and now it’ll run through October 14. “This is an exciting event for our FFA department...
MADERA, CA
Student Dies A Week After He Was Hit By A Car Near Hoover High

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A teenager that was hit by a car last week near Hoover High School has died. 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. of Fresno passed away in the hospital according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. Police say Rashad was running across the street around 6:00...
FRESNO, CA
New Street Improvements May Cause Delays In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — New street improvements in Fresno may cause some delays in the area of Clinton Avenue between Marty and Valentine. The closure started on October 10 and is set to last for the next three weeks. Some of the new improvements added will be new asphalt,...
FRESNO, CA
11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Out of Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
FRESNO, CA
Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Merced Family Pleads Not Guilty

MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing four members of a Merced family pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Jesus Salgado showed up to enter the plea wearing body armor again. He is expected back in court on Dec. 15th. Salgado is accused of...
MERCED, CA
Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Reedley Shooting

REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ) — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived...
REEDLEY, CA
Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into House Near Selma

SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
SELMA, CA

