Read full article on original website
Related
KMJ
Madera Unified FFA Holds AG Literacy Days Event For Students
MADERA, Calif. (KMJ) — Madera Unified FFA department held the first in-person AG Literacy Days event for students on October 12. This event comes after the pandemic hit which caused the delay and now it’ll run through October 14. “This is an exciting event for our FFA department...
KMJ
11-Year-Old Boy Still Missing, Fresno Police Reach Out to Other Cities
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An 11-year-old boy is still missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department is now looking for leads in other cities. 11-year-old, Alias Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
KMJ
Student Dies A Week After He Was Hit By A Car Near Hoover High
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A teenager that was hit by a car last week near Hoover High School has died. 15-year-old Rashad Al-Hakim Jr. of Fresno passed away in the hospital according to the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office. Police say Rashad was running across the street around 6:00...
KMJ
New Street Improvements May Cause Delays In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — New street improvements in Fresno may cause some delays in the area of Clinton Avenue between Marty and Valentine. The closure started on October 10 and is set to last for the next three weeks. Some of the new improvements added will be new asphalt,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMJ
11-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing Out of Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A boy has been reported missing out of Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says the 11-year-old, Alias Lugo, is 4’ 11” tall and 150 pounds. According to authorities, Lugo was last seen on Monday the 10th around 3:30 p.m. walking from his home on North Roosevelt Avenue, near Palm and Belmont Avenue.
KMJ
Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing Merced Family Pleads Not Guilty
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The man accused of kidnapping and killing four members of a Merced family pleaded not guilty in court Thursday morning. Jesus Salgado showed up to enter the plea wearing body armor again. He is expected back in court on Dec. 15th. Salgado is accused of...
KMJ
Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly Reedley Shooting
REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ) — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived...
KMJ
Teen Girl Reports Attempted Kidnapping Walking Home from Reedley Bus Stop
REEDLEY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Reedley Police Department is warning parents to talk to their kids after a teenage girl says somebody in a van tried to grab her after school on Monday. The girl told police she was walking home on E. Manning Ave. around 3:00 p.m. after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMJ
Car Catches Fire After Crashing Into House Near Selma
SELMA, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A car crashed into a house and burst into flames in Fresno County Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. at a house on E. South Ave. at S. Del Rey Ave. north of Selma. CHP says the driver lost control, causing the car...
Comments / 0