ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance Has Warned That Ye’s Antisemitic Tweets Are A Threat To Black And Jewish Relations

By Ade Onibada
buzzfeednews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 440

Madd ✨ Miche
5d ago

Hey how about this... Whether we like him or not, this is America and Kanye has a right to his own opinions just like everyone else. People getting butthurt over these things just keeps him paid and in the spotlight. Which is exactly what he wants 🤷 So I mean, whose the fool here? Not him, he's laughing all the way to the bank with his white lives matters shirts and whatnot .. Nowadays the more controversial you are, the more attention you get and he's playing it up. If we want things like Kanye and Kardashian gossip to stop, maybe we should stop paying attn to them right?

Reply(22)
74
iwasanegg
5d ago

Oh, so they are counting 1 person as all black people. Got it. He was talking about the media establishments and not conforming. He may not have done his best to clearly communicate that, but that's what he meant.

Reply(22)
69
Richard Bodunde
5d ago

The guy is a symptom of a society that is obsessed with "celebrities ". All you need this days is have dollars, be ignorant, foul mouth bingo u all over the internet. Let's be real, for rational persons he is a joke and a mental case.

Reply(2)
27
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Elon Musk Says He Contacted Kanye About Antisemitism But Critics Call Foul

Elon Musk's response to Kanye West's antisemitic tweets has garnered criticism on Twitter, the platform the mogul is in the process of purchasing. The rapper and fashion designer, 45, sparked controversy after he appeared at his Yeezy brand fashion show in Paris wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words "White Lives Matter," a common inversion employed by white supremacists as well as general opponents of the Black Lives Matter movement.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Brett Gelman
Black Enterprise

Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’

In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: America has a serious problem with evangelical Christians pretending to be Jews

Yesterday on Twitter, a Christian author wished happy Rosh Hashanah to all Jewish and Christian people celebrating the holiday. She then informed her followers that the Jewish New Year would begin when the first sliver of the new moon appeared in Israel.A lot of Jewish people (myself included) told her, more or less politely, that that was ridiculous. Rosh Hashanah, like most Jewish holidays, begins at sundown wherever you happen to be; Jewish rituals and practices have been formed by literally millennia in diaspora. She was unconvinced, however, and doubled down, eventually insisting she was being bullied and blocking her...
RELIGION
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Antisemitism#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Black Communities#Blackness#Entertainer#Racism#Jewish
TheDailyBeast

Melania Trump Now Insists She’s ‘Profoundly Serious’ About Christmas

Melania Trump wants to “set the record straight” on her attitude toward Christmas, two years after she was heard in an explosive audio leak asking her former senior adviser “who gives a fuck about the Christmas stuff and decorations?” “While I was serving as first lady of our country, Stephanie Wolkoff secretly recorded several of our conversations. Wolkoff then spitefully edited and released our conversation to create the perception that Christmas is not significant to me,” Trump tweeted Wednesday, insisting that the portion of the conversation edited out focused on her desire to reunite migrant children split from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border, months after her husband instated the “Zero Tolerance” policy, which separated thousands of families. “Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious,” Trump wrote in her statement. Her comments come as she’s selling $35 to $45 Christmas ornaments on her website, with some of the proceeds going toward a scholarship program for children in foster care.
POTUS
hotnewhiphop.com

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee

Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
People

90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off

In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
TV SHOWS
Washington Examiner

Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam

Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy