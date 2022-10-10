Read full article on original website
The Almanac Online
How a Palo Alto couple is seeking to foster community through Gamelandia
Behind the doors of a shop on Palo Alto's California Avenue is a brand-new game wonderland that aims to appeal to everyone — even people who say they don't like games. Filled wall to wall with colorful game boxes of all sizes, Gamelandia has games for Dungeons & Dragons and "Twilight Imperium" fans to casual jigsaw puzzlers; for small kids still developing hand-eye coordination to adults looking for raunchy party games (which are stored in a special cupboard above the reach of youngsters). The store has everything from enamel pronoun pins and indie games to greeting cards and Pokémon cards. There's even a whole display of cat-themed games and toys for fans of felines.
The Almanac Online
Community briefs: St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival is back, new school opens in EPA and more
In this week's community briefs, St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival in Menlo Park is returning on Oct. 14, Italian language school opens in EPA and more. So the Italian language school (located on 2086 Clarke Avenue) is just operating as a preschool right now and will offer an added year of education for the current crop of kids each year for the next 9 years (through eighth grade). Since even the La Scuola website is unclear on this detail (you only find mention of the school as an address at the bottom of the page) you might want to mention that more specifically.
The Almanac Online
Resident-only council candidate forum tonight in Portola Valley excludes local press
A candidate forum for Portola Valley residents is being held tonight at Town Center is for Portola Valley residents only and the press is not invited, much to the ire of some town residents who are calling the move "fascist." Posted by Dave Boyce. a resident of Menlo Park: Allied...
The Almanac Online
Betsy Nash and Peter Ohtaki face off for Menlo Park City Council
In Menlo Park's only competitive City Council race, two longtime residents, incumbent Betsy Nash and former council member Peter Ohtaki, have diverging views on the city's obligation to significantly increase its housing. Posted by MP Father. a resident of Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park. 17 hours ago. MP Father is...
The Almanac Online
Former Atherton mayor: 'Do not be afraid of density'
During a community meeting on the town's draft housing plan, former Atherton council member Jim Janz dared the town to not be afraid of building more than single family homes. Robert Cronin is a registered user. Density, properly sited, can be good. We'll never have good public transportation without a...
The Almanac Online
Tree-trimmer dies in Menlo Park after falling into wood chipper
A man died of his injuries after falling into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane in Menlo Park on Tuesday, according to police. This is tragic news. My heart goes out to his family, co-workers and anyone who witnessed the accident or its aftermath. Very Tragic...
The Almanac Online
Incumbent and retired attorney vie for a spot on Woodside fire district board
Incumbent board director Matt Miller and safety advocate and author Lloyd "Rusty" Day are competing for one open full term seat on the Woodside Fire Protection District Board. A second, short term board seat will be automatically filled by appointed incumbent Randy Holthaus, who is running uncontested. Woodside Fire Protection...
The Almanac Online
Rape in Stanford basement under investigation
A woman reported that she was raped by a man in the basement of a Stanford University building on Friday, according to Stanford's Department of Public Safety. The sexual assault happened around 12:30 p.m. The woman had been working in her office when a man grabbed her. He dragged her to the basement where she was raped, according to a community crime alert. The department was not told which building the reported rape took place.
