In this week's community briefs, St. Raymond Pumpkin Festival in Menlo Park is returning on Oct. 14, Italian language school opens in EPA and more. So the Italian language school (located on 2086 Clarke Avenue) is just operating as a preschool right now and will offer an added year of education for the current crop of kids each year for the next 9 years (through eighth grade). Since even the La Scuola website is unclear on this detail (you only find mention of the school as an address at the bottom of the page) you might want to mention that more specifically.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO