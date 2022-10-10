Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on Saturday night has the wrestling world buzzing. The legendary Jim Cornette, on the other hand, was not pleased with his return. Cornette recently claimed in the lead-up to Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teases that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong, adding he would be on board with Wyatt’s character if it was “spooky and engaging, and not dumb and false.” Cornette then addressed Saturday’s comeback on the most recent episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast, questioning if Wyatt’s persona has a place in the industry.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO