Jacksonville, FL

PWMania

Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)

Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
WWE
PWMania

Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon

Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
WWE
PWMania

Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”

On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
WWE
PWMania

Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT

WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
WWE
PWMania

Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL

WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
WWE
PWMania

Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star

It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Criticizes Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Says His Character Doesn’t Belong in Wrestling

Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on Saturday night has the wrestling world buzzing. The legendary Jim Cornette, on the other hand, was not pleased with his return. Cornette recently claimed in the lead-up to Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teases that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong, adding he would be on board with Wyatt’s character if it was “spooky and engaging, and not dumb and false.” Cornette then addressed Saturday’s comeback on the most recent episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast, questioning if Wyatt’s persona has a place in the industry.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Discusses Becoming an AEW Locker Room Leader Amidst Backstage Controversy

Chris Jericho has addressed the concerns that have arisen in AEW in recent months. Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and there were conflicts between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The backstage brawl during the All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks was the biggest concern.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Eric Young and Crazzy Steve’s Status With Impact Wrestling

Eric Young, a veteran pro wrestler, will remain with Impact Wrestling at least through the end of the year. Young returned to Impact in 2020 and has been a consistent performer ever since, even while a knee injury kept him out of the ring. Young received a multi-year contract after his return.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Provides Update on Jeff Hardy and Addresses Backstage Issues in AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Matt was asked how his brother Jeff Hardy is doing:. “He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I’ve had with him have been really, really good....
WWE
PWMania

Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling

Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return, Billy Gunn Considered for DX Reunion

– WWE did not hide Brock Lesnar backstage at the Barclays Center, as they have in previous appearances. Internal discussions over Lesnar’s comeback began on Saturday morning. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lesnar destroyed Bobby Lashley on RAW, allowing Seth Rollins to win the WWE United States Championship from Lashley....
WWE

