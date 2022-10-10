Read full article on original website
New coffee shop holds grand opening in Orange ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Hastings man caught in alleged catalytic converter burglary, on Blanding Boulevard deputies sayZoey FieldsHastings, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Orange Park residents sue town over stormwater runoffJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay CountyDebra FineFleming Island, FL
PWMania
Liv Morgan Reunites With Former WWE Star at Movie Premiere (Video)
Liv Morgan reunited with CJ Perry (a.k.a. Lana) at the recent screening of “Halloween Kills,” which hits theatres and Peacock on Friday. Morgan had photos shot by herself and with Perry, who has shared red-carpet videos on social media. Perry posted on Twitter:. “@YaOnlyLivvOnce is the prettiest human...
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Possibly Returning Soon
Karl Anderson, Doc Gallows, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johnny Gargano have all returned to WWE after Triple H succeeded as the company’s head of creative. As previously reported, WWE has considered bringing back other names, including Jonah, formerly known in WWE as...
PWMania
Jim Ross Asked if He Would Return to WWE if Given the Chance
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross answered fan questions on a “Q & A” edition of Grilling Jr on AdFreeShows.com. Ross was asked for his thoughts on Triple H’s performance in WWE:. “I think that he’s doing fine. There’s a reset in the deck...
PWMania
Jake Roberts to Bret Hart: “You Got What You Deserved in Montreal”
On the latest episode of his podcast, “DDP Snake Pit,” Jake Roberts discussed the Montreal Screwjob. During the Montreal Screwjob that took place at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in 1997, Vince McMahon struck the bell while Shawn Michaels held Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter hold. It was planned in advance for Michaels to win the WWE Title while Hart was preparing to leave for WCW.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About His Relationship With Roman Reigns and His Main Roster Debut
Bloodline member Solo Sikoa recently spoke with The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Sikoa commented on whether he ever imagined his debut would be in such a big spot with his cousins:. “No, it was out of the blue. It...
PWMania
Jon Moxley Plans to End His Career With AEW, Comments on His New Role, More
AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has stated that he intends to end his career with AEW. Moxley recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso on the new five-year AEW contract, which included a new behind-the-scenes job for the three-time AEW World Champion. According to Moxley, AEW is the best job in the world.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Star Returns to NXT
WWE SmackDown star Sonya Deville appeared on Tuesday night’s edition of NXT. Deville emerged from the crowd to assault Alba Fyre. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction joined Deville. Mandy Rose was not present since she had been granted time off following the death of her brother.
PWMania
Dakota Kai Reveals Who She Would Like to See Added to Damage CTRL
WWE star Dakota Kai recently spoke on Out Of Character With Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kai was asked who else would she like to see in Damage CTRL:. “Alba Fyre. I think she would be such a good addition....
PWMania
The Rock Declares That He’s “Head of the Table,” Downplays Possible WrestleMania 39 Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is touring the country to promote his latest movie, “Black Adam,” which will be released later this month, and has been asked about a possible WWE comeback. For the past few years, there has been speculation that WWE would like to bring...
PWMania
Significant WWE Interest in Bringing Back Another Former Star
It appears that Triple H will continue to sign former WWE talent that were released during the Vince McMahon regime. According to WrestleVotes, there is “significant interest” in bringing Chelsea Green back. She was one of many individuals let go by the company last year due to “budget cuts.”
PWMania
Jim Cornette Criticizes Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return, Says His Character Doesn’t Belong in Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s WWE comeback at Extreme Rules on Saturday night has the wrestling world buzzing. The legendary Jim Cornette, on the other hand, was not pleased with his return. Cornette recently claimed in the lead-up to Wyatt’s return with the White Rabbit teases that he would give Wyatt another chance to prove him wrong, adding he would be on board with Wyatt’s character if it was “spooky and engaging, and not dumb and false.” Cornette then addressed Saturday’s comeback on the most recent episode of his “Jim Cornette Experience” podcast, questioning if Wyatt’s persona has a place in the industry.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Discusses Becoming an AEW Locker Room Leader Amidst Backstage Controversy
Chris Jericho has addressed the concerns that have arisen in AEW in recent months. Eddie Kingston was suspended after he pie-faced Sammy Guevara, and there were conflicts between CM Punk and Hangman Page. The backstage brawl during the All Out media scrum involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks was the biggest concern.
PWMania
Backstage News on Eric Young and Crazzy Steve’s Status With Impact Wrestling
Eric Young, a veteran pro wrestler, will remain with Impact Wrestling at least through the end of the year. Young returned to Impact in 2020 and has been a consistent performer ever since, even while a knee injury kept him out of the ring. Young received a multi-year contract after his return.
PWMania
Triple H and Post Malone Shared Backstage Moment at Madison Square Garden
Rapper Post Malone is performing back-to-back shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City this week, and he was joined backstage at Wednesday’s opener by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and his wife, WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. As seen in the video below, Triple H...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (10/12/22)
Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS will be broadcast live from the in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This will be AEW’s first appearance in Canada. ROH World Champion Chris Jericho will defend his title against Bryan Danielson in the main event of Dynamite. PAC, the AEW World Trios Champion, will defend his AEW All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy.
PWMania
Matt Hardy Provides Update on Jeff Hardy and Addresses Backstage Issues in AEW
AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Matt was asked how his brother Jeff Hardy is doing:. “He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I’ve had with him have been really, really good....
PWMania
William Regal Says Roddy Piper Would Have Seen Straight Through MJF as a Heel
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he discussed MJF’s success in AEW as a heel and how he has always seen potential in him. “I’ve always seen the potential in him. Not sure I...
PWMania
Velvet Sky Comments on What Led to the “Downfall” of Impact Wrestling
Velvet Sky, a former Knockouts champion, responded to a comment regarding the “fall” of Impact Wrestling that was posted by a fan on Twitter. Sky made an obvious reference to Dixie Carter, and by using the word “brother” in her remark, it appears that she was making a reference to Hulk Hogan.
PWMania
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar’s WWE Return, Billy Gunn Considered for DX Reunion
– WWE did not hide Brock Lesnar backstage at the Barclays Center, as they have in previous appearances. Internal discussions over Lesnar’s comeback began on Saturday morning. As PWMania.com previously reported, Lesnar destroyed Bobby Lashley on RAW, allowing Seth Rollins to win the WWE United States Championship from Lashley....
PWMania
Mustafa Ali: “I Am Done Standing in Line and Waiting for My Number to Get Called”
WWE RAW star Mustafa Ali has stated that he is “done.” Ali published a video in which he vented his frustrations and stated that he will not be held back by anyone. You can watch the video below. Ali tagged Joey Maloney, the Director of WWE Network documentaries,...
