Longview Police: Victim dies after being assaulted

UPDATE: The Longview victim who was assaulted at a residence died due to their injuries from this incident, said police on Tuesday.

Detectives are still looking into this case. If people have any information, they should call Longview police at 903-237-1110 or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Longview Police said that a person was assaulted at a residence in the 1000 block of Baxley Lane on Monday morning around 5:16 a.m.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to a hospital with life threating injuries. Longview Police said that anyone with any information can call them at 903-237-1110.



