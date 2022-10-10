Read full article on original website
Mark Fletcher
2d ago
Doesn't really matter what the law says or how it's worded if your life is being threatened you have two choices do nothing and hope you survive the attack or fight back and do what you have to protect yourself
Reply(1)
5
DJ
2d ago
your only mistake is keeping all your guns locked up. If someone breaks in during the night, will you have time to get to your safe, open it, load a gun and chase away the intruder? This could all happen in seconds. Be prepared, not a victim.
Reply(1)
2
Sunny Gonsalves
2d ago
People moved here in herds and ruined montana just like they ruined Colorado.😡😤🤬
Reply(1)
5
Related
Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
Montana Found to be the Least Safe State During COVID-19 Pandemic
Everyone is tired of hearing about COVID-19 at this point; we've been dealing with this pandemic for so long that it's basically just a normal part of life. However, it's still important to make sure you're safe in this new normal. Some people have done that better than others, but it turns out Montana is one of the worst at staying safe during the pandemic.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Girl Scouts Celebrate International Day of the Girl in Montana
Each year, the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming recognize a member for their Gold Award Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to 3,500 members of the Girl Scouts across the US!. This year, Rebekah Schoen is honored with this achievement. The class of 2022's world-changers invested over 300,000 hours in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
State In Crisis? Governor Demands Call To Action For Montanans
There is a call to action for Montana and that call is to help save lives, keep our streets safe, and let the drug dealers know they aren't welcome here. In the past year alone, the number of cases involving Fentanyl has nearly doubled, and methamphetamine has become the second drug of choice. In May of this year, Montana was ranked 16th highest for drug use.
Dear Montana, Who Do You Vote For In This Situation?
Soon Montanans will be going to the polls and casting their votes on issues and candidates. Of course, one of the most beautiful parts of our nation is the right to vote, and that should never be taken for granted, but I want to ask a question and I'm being completely serious about this.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
10 Items You’ll Need For a Successful Hunt in Montana
If you want to have a successful hunt in Montana, preparation is vital. Hunting in Montana is hard work due to harsh weather conditions and rugged terrain. It's officially hunting season in Montana. General season for deer and elk starts October 22 and runs through November 27. The general season for antelope, bighorn sheep, and black bear is already underway. For more information on rules and regulations regarding hunting in Montana, click here.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
Flathead Conservatives Are United for the November Election
If you would've asked me a month ago for my thoughts on the newly created Western Congressional District in Montana, I would have told you I was concerned. I was concerned that Democrats basically used their control on the redistricting commission to gerrymander a seat to benefit the Democrats. I would have told you that I was concerned that the conservatives would spend too much time infighting instead of uniting to win this important race.
Meet the Candidate: Jill Cohenour, HD 84 Democrat
Jill Cohenour is running as a Democrat for Montana’s House District 84 which encompasses East Helena and southeastern Helena. She is running against Republican Kaitlyn Ruch.
As an “Outsider” Here’s 5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Montanan (Opinion)
From observing Montanans for about 6 weeks now, I noticed these are the things you don't want to mention ever in conversation. You get made fun of, you get into heated debates, and you leave the conversation feeling like crap. 1.You better not get out of your car to take...
Have You Seen These Montana Law Breakers? The Police Need Help
I'm not sure if it's the change in season, the reduced daylight hours, or if people are just SO bored, they are breaking the law, but there are a few different people that Montana authorities are searching for right now. If you have seen any of these criminals, please contact your local law enforcement.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 10