Kansas City, MO

Bills make Patrick Mahomes a home underdog for first time

By Juan Cisneros
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football in the last game of Week 5 in the NFL, but odds-makers are already looking toward their Week 6 matchup.

The Bills will head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and start the week as a 2-point favorites over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, the Chiefs will host the red-hot Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last season’s divisional round matchup dubbed by some as one of the best playoff games of all time.

Buffalo is coming off a dominant 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers that saw MVP-favorite Josh Allen throw for 348 yards and 4 passing touchdowns in the first half. Allen finished the game with 424 passing yards and a 134.1 passer rating.

Since taking over the starting role in 2018, Mahomes has never entered a home game as an underdog, so if the Monday spread holds, it would be the first time in his decorated career.

The Chiefs are -7.5 favorites over the Raiders on Monday night, so the team’s performance could impact the Sunday spread that is almost a week away.

The Mahomes-Allen showdown is one of the most anticipated matchups of the season after the performances both quarterbacks had last time they met.

Along with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Mahomes and Allen are also in the MVP race with Allen the perennial favorite for the award.

But before that Mahomes and Allen faceoff in Kansas City, the Chiefs are focused on taking care of business against their AFC West rivals and staying atop the division.

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
