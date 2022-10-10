Read full article on original website
NBC26
Green Bay Metro Fire Department received a new fleet of e-bikes
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Metro Fire Department received its new fleet of electric bikes on Monday. To be clear: No, firemen won't respond to fires on bikes. Instead, the bikes will be used for Emergency Medical Services at events. Getting an ambulance into a busy...
Door County Pulse
Electrical Fire Forces Restaurant Evacuation
It was the height of the dinner hour at The English Inn in Fish Creek on Sunday, Oct. 9, when smoke pouring out of the attic caused the evacuation of all diners. “I had 30 tables with guests on the patio, another 40 tables inside,” said Randy Daubner, owner of the restaurant at 3813 Hwy 42.
WBAY Green Bay
Family in medical crisis loses home to fire
A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
wtaq.com
Overnight Fire Displaces Neenah Family
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An overnight house fire has displaced a Neenah family. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street, Monday at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Everyone was evacuated from the fire and...
WBAY Green Bay
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee paper mill fire
The City Manager for Menominee said the emergency declaration won’t only help with fighting the fire but will help the city survive the financial hit dealt by the blaze.
seehafernews.com
10th Street Bridge Incident Report Released
The Manitowoc Police Department released the incident report for an unusual incident on the 10th Street Bridge on October 4th. Just before 10:00 that morning, an officer was dispatched to the bridge for the report of a disabled vehicle on the span while it was being lifted. When he arrived,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
Porlier Pier in Green Bay temporarily closed, may be getting removed
The Porlier Pier, originally built as a railroad bridge nearly 150 years ago, was redesigned in 2005 for pedestrian use.
wtaq.com
New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
Neenah family holds out hope throughout tragedy
A Neenah family has faced multiple tragedies over the last month, but they’re holding out hope for the future.
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting this Saturday at Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom
(WFRV) – When the owner of Kerrigan Brothers Winery in Freedom passed away last year, customers and the community wondered what would happen to this local favorite. Local 5 Live stopped by recently to see how the family is remembering the man who started it all and how they are keeping the tradition running.
ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses
As a part of the joint venture, the partner organizations will be creating two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.
NBC26
Broadway District Scarecrow Contest underway in downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Broadway District Scarecrow Contest is underway in downtown Green Bay!. Residents and visitors are encouraged to walk the streets of the Broadway District and vote for their favorite scarecrow. The city says there are dozens of businesses that are taking part this year.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police Chief talks about crime and safety concerns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Police Chief Todd Thomas joined Local 5 in the studio for Thursday morning’s community update. On the show, Chief Thomas discussed a recent Marquette Law School poll on crime and safety concerns, and he talks about how these issues are important to many people.
1065thebuzz.com
Sheboygan Falls Police Name Deputy Chief
The Sheboygan Falls Police Department has announced a new number-two officer in its ranks. Lieutenant Scott Hoogester was promoted to the position of Deputy Chief of Police on Wednesday. The 17-member police department named Hoogester after he’d served there for 23 years. He began in 1999 as a Patrol Officer and was promoted to lieutenant in 2014. According to the announcement, Hoogester has held several important leadership positions along with fulfilling several additional duties, and “…brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to his new role.”
hometownbroadcasting.com
10/11/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Police in Fond du Lac recovered a stolen firearm, methamphetamine, marijuana, and various forms of drug paraphernalia and packaging materials following a vehicle pursuit in the city Sunday afternoon. Four people were arrested including the 16-year-old Milwaukee boy driving the suspect vehicle, and a 20-year-old male, 34-year-old woman, and 16-year-old boy all from Fond du Lac. During the pursuit the suspect vehicle hit a fence and backed into a police squad car. Police and Sheriff’s deputies were eventually able to box in the suspect vehicle. All four suspects were taken into custody with the adults taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail and the juveniles to the Secure Detention facility. The suspect vehicle was initially pursued for reckless driving.
