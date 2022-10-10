ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC San Diego

Here's Why Cramer Thinks Defense Stock L3Harris Technologies Is a Buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play. "Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – PepsiCo reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government released September's producer price index, a measure of inflation (it was higher than expected), while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of England prepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego

Domino's Reports U.S. Same-Store Sales Increase and Stands by Forecast for Food Costs

Domino's Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday morning. Earnings per share missed Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in above estimates. The pizza company also stood by its forecast for food cost inflation for the year. Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and stood by...
NBC San Diego

China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast

The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
NBC San Diego

PepsiCo Hikes Forecast After Higher Pricing Helps Boost Revenue

PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. PepsiCo hiked its forecast for the year Wednesday...
Reuters

Marketmind: Shaken but not stirred

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Red-hot U.S. inflation data briefly rattled global markets before Wall Street made a dramatic recovery on Thursday.
NBC San Diego

Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company

Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
NBC San Diego

Microsoft Launches Designer, Its Answer to Highly Valued Startup Canva

Microsoft is aiming its Designer graphic design app at consumers at first, but it's possible the company could move the focus to enterprises, where it gets more Office business. The service could represent an alternative to privately held Canva, which announced a document tool last month. But Canva isn't competing...
