Here's Why Cramer Thinks Defense Stock L3Harris Technologies Is a Buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his blessing to buy shares of L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense play. "Recently, the stock's come down dramatically from its highs. I think it's gotten to levels where you have to pounce," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave investors his...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place." Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is...
Cramer's Lightning Round: You Are Fighting the Fed With Discover Financial
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Discover Financial Services: "You are fighting the Fed with DFS. You are in the Fed's crosshairs, man. No place to be." DuPont De...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – PepsiCo reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government released September's producer price index, a measure of inflation (it was higher than expected), while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of England prepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
Domino's Reports U.S. Same-Store Sales Increase and Stands by Forecast for Food Costs
Domino's Pizza reported mixed third-quarter results Thursday morning. Earnings per share missed Wall Street expectations, but revenue came in above estimates. The pizza company also stood by its forecast for food cost inflation for the year. Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported better-than-expected revenue for the third quarter and stood by...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Digital World, Victoria's Secret and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Digital World — The company aiming to take public Truth Social, Donald Trump's media company, surged 8.7% on news of Google approving the media company's app for the Play Store. It marks a reversal as the app was previously blocked.
Hong Kong, Japan Stocks Up More Than 3%, Asia Markets Gain After Wall Street's Rally
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped on Friday, taking the lead from Wall Street overnight as investors shook off a strong inflation report. The Nikkei 225 in Japan was 3.46% higher, while the Topix gained 2.69%. Japan's yen plunged to its lowest levels...
China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
Strikes, Possible Blackouts and a Plunging Currency: Brits Are Being Hit by a Wave of Bad News
The U.K. economy shrank by 0.3% in August, the Office for National Statistics estimated Wednesday, potentially beginning what economists expect will be a lengthy recession through the winter. Postal workers, rail workers and public barristers have all carried out strikes in recent months in protest over pay and conditions, as...
PepsiCo Hikes Forecast After Higher Pricing Helps Boost Revenue
PepsiCo reported third-quarter earnings and revenue Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. Revenue for the quarter was up 9% as pricing helped offset volume declines in some units, including Frito-Lay North America. The company hiked its forecast for the year on the performance. PepsiCo hiked its forecast for the year Wednesday...
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Analysis-ECB 'QT' may be next challenge for tumultuous markets
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is considering entering the maelstrom of volatile world markets to start winding down its massive bond holdings - just as governments scale up spending to respond to an energy crisis likely to induce a recession.
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
Marketmind: Shaken but not stirred
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Anshuman Daga. Red-hot U.S. inflation data briefly rattled global markets before Wall Street made a dramatic recovery on Thursday.
Amazon Executives Overseeing Alexa, Hardware Group Depart the Company
Amazon has lost two high-profile executives, Tom Taylor and Gregg Zehr, the company confirmed. Both executives spent well over a decade at Amazon. Their departures add to a recent exodus of top talent at the company. Amazon has lost two high-profile executives who helped oversee the company's hardware efforts. Gregg...
Microsoft Launches Designer, Its Answer to Highly Valued Startup Canva
Microsoft is aiming its Designer graphic design app at consumers at first, but it's possible the company could move the focus to enterprises, where it gets more Office business. The service could represent an alternative to privately held Canva, which announced a document tool last month. But Canva isn't competing...
India's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans
BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Shares of Indian IT major Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) rose as much as 4.6% to a one-month high on Friday, after it raised revenue outlook and announced a $1.13 billion share buyback.
