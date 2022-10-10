Toledo offense finds its groove, but strives for even more production

Toledo is trying to turn back the clock to 2017.

And that’s not just because it was the last time the Rockets won the Mid-American Conference. They want to field an offense similar to the 2017 team, when no obstacle seemed too large.

The past two games — three-touchdown victories over Central Michigan and Northern Illinois — have showcased UT’s offensive potential, and the small sample size could grow even bigger.

“We went right down the field both drives to start the games, but as I showed them yesterday, there are still a lot of mistakes that get masked,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “I’m happy with what the quarterback has been able to do. I think his rhythm and consistency through the first half of [the Northern Illinois] game was as good as it’s been. When we’re operating at an efficient level, we’re difficult to stop.”

During the first halves against Central and Northern, the Rockets scored 66 points (two defensive TDs) and recorded 489 yards and 26 first downs. Dequan Finn completed 18 of 25 passes for 278 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The fast starts demoralized the Chippewas and Huskies, which both trailed by 28 points at halftime.

Where did it come from?

“I think continuity on the offensive line and guys playing together longer and getting used to playing next to this guy or that guy and knowing how he takes double teams, and everyone on the staff is being more detail-oriented,” running backs coach Nate Cole said. “We have a good group. They don’t back down. The players have responded. They know the standard of the Toledo offense and what it should look like.”

Discipline has been one of the leading factors. In recent years, Toledo has been one of the most penalized teams in college football, a trend that’s disappeared in 2022. The Rockets rank 37th nationally in penalties, averaging just 46.3 penalty yards per game. Last season, UT ranked dead last in the country with more than 90 yards per game.

Toledo was 6 of 7 in the red zone against Central and Northern, and the only time it didn’t score was when UT took a knee. On the season, UT has scored on 21 of its 25 red zone trips.

“We’ve been working since January,” said tight end Jamal Turner, who has 10 receptions this season — four for touchdowns. “We always preach MAC championship, MAC championship, MAC championship. I think we’re going in the right direction.”

It’s no coincidence that the offense has taken off the past two Saturdays as UT has run the football at its best all season. The running backs had 319 yards and three touchdowns on 57 carries. The 5.59 yards-per-carry average would be 11th-best nationally for the season.

Jacquez Stuart has carried the load, rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns while having the look of a No. 1 tailback.

“How I put it in my room is, rent is due today. You have to get paid every day. You have to put that work in,” Cole said. “It’s good to see. You have to remember those guys sat behind the fourth all-time leading rusher in Bryant Koback. Then you’re up, and maybe the season hasn’t been going as well as you thought it would if you’re Jacquez Stuart. But like I tell those guys, everyone’s role can change weekly or daily. You just have to put your head down and work and capture that moment.”

The emergence of the offensive line is another ingredient in UT’s offensive cooking. Pro Football Focus was kind to the Rockets last week in their O-line grades across the board. For the second consecutive week, the same five starters were available, with Michael Bergen and Mitch Berg working their way back from injuries.

Toledo has the No. 1 scoring offense in the MAC, for the season and in conference games only. The rushing offense ranks second in conference games, averaging 210 yards per game. The passing offense is also second, with a QB rating of 180.42 and six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

“We’re jelling way better than we were in Week 1,” said Devan Rogers, who moved from defensive tackle to center. “We were still scrambling and finding a flow and seeing who could play the right position. We’re really close to taking it to the next level. Our goal is to average 200 yards rushing each game. We’re a little shy of that, but we’re communicating well and trusting each other.”

Saturday’s cross-divisional showdown with Kent State is one 60-minute chapter in a non-fiction story that the Rockets hope illustrates their offensive might.

“Right now, we’re playing at a good point but not great. And there’s still time to be great,” Cole said. “We’ve seen flashes of what we can be when everybody is on the same page. When we’re clicking on all cylinders, it’s scary.”