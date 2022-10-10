Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'The Conners' Preview: Emma Kenney Reunites With 'Shameless' Co-Star Ethan Cutkosky (Exclusive)
Emma Kenney and Ethan Cutkosky are about to reunite on The Conners after spending 11 seasons as members of the Gallagher family that was central to the Showtime series Shameless. Ahead of Cutkosky’s debut on the ABC sitcom, ET has an exclusive look at the episode, “Parent Trap and Heart Attacks,” while the two actors tease what’s in store for his character.
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Sweetest Photos of Son Miles
The more, the merrier! When it comes to their baby boy, Miles, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend love sharing shots of the little one. Miles was born in May 2018, joining his older sister Luna, who arrived in 2016. “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” the Lip Sync Battle cohost tweeted when she and the EGOT winner welcomed their baby boy. Legend retweeted the post at the time.
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
Fox Reveals 'The Masked Singer' Week 4 Theme Plus Special Celebrity Guest
Previous themes on 'The Masked Singer' Season 8 have been "TV-Theme Night," "Vegas Night" and "A Royal Season Premiere."
ETOnline.com
Cheryl Burke Wants to Join 'Dancing with the Stars' Judges Table After Final Season As a Dancer (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is ready for a change. The 38-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro confirms to ET that this will "likely" be her final season performing on the series, revealing that she's set her sights on a seat at the judges' table. "It will likely be my last season," she...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissmann Reveal Baby's Gender, Due Date and More!
Back in August, Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann revealed that they’re expecting their first child. At the time, fans clamored for more information, but the the couple was tight-lipped. Last week, Hannah promised that more updates would be posted soon, and she certainly delivered!. The couple kicked things off...
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
TODAY.com
John Legend's son Miles is the cutest at his first NFL game
The singer took his and Chrissy Teigen's 4-year-old to his first NFL game on Oct. 9. Legend shared photos on his Instagram of the event, thanking the Los Angeles Rams for the invite. "Miles’s first NFL game! Thank you @rams!" the "All She Wanna Do" singer captioned his slideshow.
NFL・
TVOvermind
Paul Walker’s Legacy Lives on in His Lovely Daughter
The story of Paul Walker is a tragic one. A child star who went on to find a lot of success as an adult actor. He, alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, just to name a few, went on to make the Fast and the Furious franchise the massive success it is today. Paul Walker was everyone’s favorite handsome Hollywood actor, and he had a reputation for being a genuinely nice guy. It seemed everyone who worked with him or came into contact with him had nothing but lovely things to say about the actor. When he died unexpectedly just a few weeks after his 40th birthday, the world mourned alongside his family, his friends, and his young daughter. That daughter, Meadow, is now 23. She was 15 when her father died, and she’s now a happily married young woman who is coming up on the 9th anniversary of her father’s tragic death. We think her dad would be proud of her now.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Does Leader Appear in the Season 1 Finale?
Marvel Studios has finally wrapped up their She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series with an epic fourth wall-breaking finale. She-Hulk did a lot of things for the studios line-up of gamma-radiated heroes and it seems that their future is bright. There were a ton of theories as to who was the big bad of the series, with some signs pointing to The Leader being behind everything. During the finale, we got to see who was behind the online Intelligencia community that had it out for the titular character as well as tying up all of the loose ends but it turns out to be a very different character than expected behind it all.
ComicBook
Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Speaks Out on Possible Superman Showdown in Future DC Film (Exclusive)
Updates surrounding the future of the DC film universe have ebbed and flowed quite a lot amid the past few years, as new characters and new behind-the-scenes creators have brought the publisher's various heroes and villains to life onscreen. Later this month, that will include the ensemble of Black Adam, which is anchored by Dwayne Johnson's performance as the titular antihero. In the pages of DC's comics, Black Adam has gone toe-to-toe with a number of key characters — including Clark Kent / Superman, which has left fans incredibly eager to see Johnson and Henry Cavill's iterations of the characters share the screen. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Black Adam's red carpet premiere, Johnson played coy about the circumstances of a potential Black Adam and Superman crossover, and teased that the film itself will del.
The Masked Singer US season 8: who was unmasked, next episode, new format and everything we know
The Masked Singer season 8 returns this fall with new celebrity guests and bigger, bolder costumes.
ComicBook
Former WWE Star Teases Return With Bray Wyatt on SmackDown
WWE set the internet abuzz when they finally delivered on all the White Rabbit teases over the past few weeks at Extreme Rules, which culminated in the anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Since then the hype hasn't died down, but WWE surprised everyone when it revealed that Wyatt was set to appear on SmackDown and not Raw. With his next appearance only a day away we might have a hint at another surprise, as former WWE Superstar Eva Marie might just be returning with him, which was teased by a social media post from Eva. You can check it out for yourself below.
WWE・
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Shantaram review – Eat Pray Love with added hunk? Disappointingly not
Not even Charlie Hunnam constantly taking his top off can save Apple TV+’s new thriller about an ex-convict in Bombay. And don’t get me started on the accents
ComicBook
Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator
Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Does Michael Myers Die?
Throughout the 44-year history of the Halloween franchise, iconic killer Michael Myers has seemingly died more often on-screen than he has been confirmed to still be alive. Myers has been shot, stabbed, bludgeoned, set on fire, and even decapitated by the time the credits roll on a film, only for the next chapter to reveal how he was able to survive such an assault, but with Halloween Ends having an ominous title, some fans are wondering if this really could be the end for the character. With the film out now in theaters, fans finally have their answer.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Disney+ night
A magical night in the ballroom awaits, on the first ever Disney+ night on Dancing With the Stars. Tonight the stars are performing numbers inspired by all that the streamer has to offer, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more. Take a trip to the mountains of Colombia with the pro dancers and troupe as they kick off the night with a group performance to "Colombia, Mi Encanto" from Encanto. And to celebrate Disney's upcoming 100th anniversary the troupe will also dance to "Try Everything" from Zootopia.
