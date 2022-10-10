The story of Paul Walker is a tragic one. A child star who went on to find a lot of success as an adult actor. He, alongside Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, just to name a few, went on to make the Fast and the Furious franchise the massive success it is today. Paul Walker was everyone’s favorite handsome Hollywood actor, and he had a reputation for being a genuinely nice guy. It seemed everyone who worked with him or came into contact with him had nothing but lovely things to say about the actor. When he died unexpectedly just a few weeks after his 40th birthday, the world mourned alongside his family, his friends, and his young daughter. That daughter, Meadow, is now 23. She was 15 when her father died, and she’s now a happily married young woman who is coming up on the 9th anniversary of her father’s tragic death. We think her dad would be proud of her now.

