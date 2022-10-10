Read full article on original website
Related
Highland, Aberdeen both rise in latest HS FB media poll
The latest high school football media poll is here, and in this one, we see several results reflected. Highland rallied for an upset win over Rigby, and Aberdeen blanked previous top seed North Fremont, and both teams rose in their respective classifications. Elsewhere in the poll, Blackfoot dropped out of the 4A rankings and Bear Lake rose one spot in 2A. Here is the full poll. ...
svinews.com
Organizer of illegal racing event in national park sentenced
JACKSON (WNE) — A Utah man facing federal property damage charges following what officials believed to be nine years of illegal motorbike races held in Grand Teton National Park was sentenced to 18 months of unsupervised probation and over $9,000 in fines. Jacob “Jake” Hobbs pled guilty to two...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shakeup in state polls following Week 7 losses
North Fremont fell out of the top spot in the 2A state media poll after falling to Aberdeen last week and Rigby dropped a spot in 5A following a loss to Highland. The Huskies dropped to fourth in a wildly competitive 2A poll in which all five teams have one loss.
Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday
There will be no school Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at Blackfoot High School due to a water pipe repair. The post Blackfoot High School cancels school Thursday appeared first on Local News 8.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Most Fun Museum You Will Ever Visit is Temporarily in Idaho
Most people hear the word museum and instantly think it is boring, for old people, or school field trips. Most people are either museum people or are not. There are a few people that like to go to one occasionally. It all depends on what you are into and what kind of museum you go to typically on if you will enjoy your experience or not. Some people enjoy history, others enjoy art, and some enjoy aerospace. There is one museum here in Idaho that no matter your age you will have fun at, as it is interactive, historic, scientific, and a fun time for everyone.
School District 25 wants to purchase former Allstate call center
POCATELLO — In a Special Meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, the Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) Board of Trustees authorized the District to enter into a Letter of Intent for the purchase of the former Allstate building, located at 4200 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. This is a nonbinding agreement. The final purchase agreement will be dependent upon an appraisal and the final terms of the purchase and sale agreement. ...
idahobusinessreview.com
Sollis to leave Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
St. John’s Health (SJH) in Jackson, Wyoming, has announced that Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center CEO Jeff Sollis will assume the role of CEO at SJH effective Jan. 2. A senior health care leader with more than 17 years of progressive experience and a proven track record in a national health care system, Sollis is known ...
eastidahonews.com
Queensrÿche to perform live in eastern Idaho
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel is excited to announce that Queensrÿche will perform live on stage inside the Chiefs Event Center on Friday, Dec. 9. Queensrÿche first burst onto the music scene in 1982 with the release of their self-titled 4-song EP “Queensrÿche.” They very quickly gained international recognition and performed to sold-out audiences around the world. With the follow-up first full-length album “The Warning” in 1984, and the groundbreaking 1986 release of “Rage for Order”, Queensrÿche continued to prove their worldwide dominance as one of the most respected and creative bands of the ‘80s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
dishingjh.com
Wyoming Whiskey opens tasting room on Town Square
Wyoming Whiskey has cleared the path for Wyoming spirits, and since releasing their flagship small batch bourbon, they have made a major name for themselves in the scene. Now they are opening their doors on Jackson’s Town Square with a tasting room and bottle shop!. Opening this Wednesday, Oct....
Local sheriff's deputy recovering after 40-foot fall from roof
DRIGGS — September 9th, 2022. It was all back to normal and going so well for Teton County sheriff's deputy Fred Hale. After a cancer scare during the summer of 2021, Fred, his wife Wendy and their son were building a house and preparing to go on an Alaskan cruise the following day. “Wendy had asked me, her brother proposed it, that we go to Alaska on a cruise,” Fred...
Pocatello legislative candidate returns haircut expenditures after campaign finance complaint
A campaign finance complaint related to personal expenditures for haircuts has been resolved after the Democratic candidate in a legislative district in Pocatello said he will repay the $92. Nate Roberts of Pocatello is a candidate for the Idaho Legislature in Seat B of District 29, which is an open seat with no incumbent. Roberts’ opponent, Republican Jake Stevens of Pocatello, filed a formal complaint with the Idaho Secretary of State’s office highlighting three expenditures at Ef.Fin Barbershop in Pocatello on March 22, April 29...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local authorities searching for missing teenager
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a 16 year Kobyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway on Oct. 7. Parents discovered information that Kobyn intended to leave the area and contacted dispatch after she failed to return home from work. Information provided to Deputies indicates Kobyn may have been seen in Idaho Falls on Saturday Oct. 8t with an estranged boyfriend from the...
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
Freeze Warning for Tonight
We continue to get the benefit of dry conditions for the region. Above average temperatures will keep us in a dry pattern for the next 8 days. Some clouds mixed with smoke today and lower temps than yesterday, upper 60's for the valley and freeze warning for tonight from American Falls to Island Park. Frost The post Freeze Warning for Tonight appeared first on Local News 8.
Bull moose charge leaves local man with collapsed lung, broken rib
A local jogger was severely injured and transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon as a result of a bull moose attack. Joel Case, 65, was jogging along a trail near Packsaddle Estates with his two dogs, enjoying the beautiful fall weather. Case had just come up with his wife and sister-in-law on Saturday, and Case figured a jog would be a good...
Judge makes key rulings on recording device at center of Pocatello double homicide case
POCATELLO — A local judge recently ruled in favor of prosecutors copying the files of a recording device at the center of a double first-degree murder case in preparation for two regional forensic laboratories to potentially analyze the device, court records show. Jesse Patrick Leigh, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with two counts of felony first-degree murder for allegedly firing the fatal shots that killed his estranged wife, Jennifer, 41, and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt, 21, both of Pocatello. The incident occurred at the...
Wall of Warmth accepting donations now
Is your closet filled with coats you no longer use? The Wall of Warmth is a great place to donate them. The post Wall of Warmth accepting donations now appeared first on Local News 8.
Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year
On this day last year, there was a huge snowstorm that rolled through Eastern Idaho dropping several inches of snow. The post Major snowstorm last year to major warmth this year appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Tree catches fire in downtown Idaho Falls causing traffic delays
IDAHO FALLS — A tree was damaged after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon in Idaho Falls causing traffic delays. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com the call came in around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a fire near the intersection of North Yellowstone Highway and D street. Firefighters were able to knock out the tree fire within five minutes.
Comments / 0