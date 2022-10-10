Read full article on original website
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
One thing is for sure, Texans love to brag on how huge our state is but with all the tall tales floating around, is there any truth to this famous claim?. Let’s get the technical stuff out of the way first... Texas has an area of 268,597 square miles or 171,902,080 acres. In comparison, Texas is about 1.65 times larger than California, at 163,696 square miles.
Philip White wants Texas Pete to change its name.
Ever heard of Moscow, Texas?
L.A. man sues company behind Texas Pete hot sauce because it’s not made in Texas
Philip White who bought a bottle of the hot sauce at Ralph’s in September 2021, accused T.W. Garner Food Company of failing to “act in accordance with a fundamental precept of truth in advertising and fair play in the marketplace.”
