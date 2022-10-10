Read full article on original website
Related
Officer involved shooting in Jackson County
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — Around 5 a.m. Thursday morning Sneads Police Department responded to a shots fired call. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the shots were fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road. Snead Police Department did not locate a suspect upon arrival. Using a license plate reader, a Sneads Police […]
Former police officer sentenced to 5 years of probation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under. According to court records he was accused of repeatedly […]
Sneads PD has second officer-involved shooting in 3 months
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jackson County dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road, north of Sneads. Law enforcement were unable to locate the suspect and were given a description of the vehicle the suspect may be driving. A Sneads officer […]
niceville.com
Child driver leads to arrest of Crestview man: OCSO
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A nine-year-old child allegedly seen driving a car in Crestview ended in the arrest of a man who is accused of being a passenger in the vehicle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Alexander Berrios, 22,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man found guilty of tampering with witness, could face life sentence
A Chipley man was found guilty Oct. 10 of tampering with a witness and could be facing life in prison. Thirty-six-year-old Mitchell Brigham was charged with intimidating the witness in an attempt to get the victim to drop charges in two cases against him. A Washington County jury took 19...
wdhn.com
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case, according to police
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay Police Department has charged a man in connection with a nearly month-old murder investigation. Officials said Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was a neighbor of the victim 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. On September 17th, a motorist found McCullous lying in the eastbound lanes […]
WCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl
WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin. According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops. Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
holmescounty.news
Former LEO pled to battery charge
A former law enforcement officer was sentenced Wednesday in Holmes County on a charge of battery on a child. Thomas Stubbs pled to a lesser charge than the original charges at the time of his arrest in Aoril 2020, according to the State Attorney's office. Holmes County Circuit Judge Russell...
Sheriff’s Office: Florida mother arrested for child neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body. According to medical records, […]
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
holmescounty.news
Swerving driver arrested on meth charges
Erratic driving led to the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs woman for drug possession Oct. 5. When a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputy observed a vehicle traveling on Highway 179A near Skyview Lane swerving in and out of the opposite lane, he conducted a traffic stop. The deputy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sheriff-okaloosa.org
Child Neglect Charges Stem from Child Driving Incident Near Crestview
A Crestview man who asked a child to drive him back to his house Sunday is now charged with one count of child neglect without great bodily harm. A witness spotted a car entering Oak Hill Road from a neighborhood around 8 a.m. yesterday and suspected the driver was impaired due to the vehicle being all over the roadway.
BCSO: Panama City man arrested for child solicitation
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City man on two charges for soliciting a minor. BCSO said James Pewett, 22, solicited a 13-year-old girl using Facebook messenger and showed her nude photos and videos of himself. Pewett is charged with using a computer to solicit a minor and display […]
FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231
Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
holmescounty.news
One hospitalized from Sunday residential structure fire
An elderly couple narrowly escaped tragedy when their home caught fire Sunday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 2072 State Road 79 north of Bonifay around 5:30 Sunday evening. According to a press release, firefighters arrived to find a single-story, wood frame home fully involved in flames.
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
Holmes Co. High School throwing a frightening fundraiser
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County High School students are hosting a frightening fundraiser. The ‘CarnEVIL of Screams’ is happening all October to raise money for their end-of-the-year project-graduation party. More than 100 students have been involved in the pre-production process since May.Now they are seeing it all come together. The community is welcome to […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
Comments / 0