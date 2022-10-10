ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonifay, FL

WMBB

FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231

Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Two bodies found inside an Opp home

OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
OPP, AL
wdhn.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
DALE COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
CRESTVIEW, FL
oppnewsonline.com

OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths

On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
OPP, AL
wtvy.com

Geneva Police asking for public assistance in pharmacy burglary

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A pharmacy in Geneva, AL was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Gilstrap Drugs employees arrived to work to find that the front door had been forced open. An undisclosed amount of prescription medicine was taken. Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect entering the business at...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Police looking for suspect in Geneva

Election Day is less than one month away, and Henry County officials are working to ensure enough poll workers will be present on November 8th. 2022 Volleyball Highlights: Ashford vs. Houston Academy. Updated: 3 hours ago. Houston Academy takes home a win over Ashford. 2022 Volleyball Highlights: Rehobeth vs Providence...
GENEVA, AL
WJHG-TV

Bay County school zone speed limits changing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
BAY COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish

COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
COWARTS, AL
WMBB

Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Suspect charged in shooting homicide of Jimmy McCullous

Bonifay Police Department announced on Monday charges filed on the suspect in the Sept. 17 shooting homicide of 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, is charged with murder and armed trespassing after Reid allegedly used a firearm stolen from a vehicle parked at a business located close to where McCullous was found in the eastbound lane of U.S. 90 next to Grocery Outlet.
BONIFAY, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
DESTIN, FL
holmescounty.news

Swerving driver arrested on meth charges

Erratic driving led to the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs woman for drug possession Oct. 5. When a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputy observed a vehicle traveling on Highway 179A near Skyview Lane swerving in and out of the opposite lane, he conducted a traffic stop. The deputy...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
holmescounty.news

Couple jailed on drug charges

A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Tom Thumb in Ponce de Leon Oct. 5, which ended with two in jail on drug charges. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ashley Hardee of Freeport. The backseat passenger was identified as Cody Tullis of Ponce de Leon. The vehicle’s occupants consented to a search of the vehicle at the conclusion of the stop.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base

A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
PANAMA CITY, FL
wdhn.com

Houston County approves new sanitation policy

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL

