FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231
Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Roadwork to begin in Dale Co.
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Road and Bridge Department will begin resurfacing roads from Pinckard to the Dothan City limits. Resurfacing will begin on CR-47 from the Dothan City Limits to SR-134. Work crews will start paving in Pinckard and will work south into Dothan. The...
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
Crestview man arrested for asking 9-year-old to drive him home: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect after deputies said he asked a nine-year-old to drive him home nearly seven miles on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander Berrios, 22, asked the nine-year-old to drive […]
OPD investigates two Tuesday morning deaths
On Tuesday morning around 9:06 am, the Opp Police Department received a call to do a welfare check at a residence in the 300 Block of Bryant Circle. When officers arrived at the residence, they couldn’t get anyone to come to the door. Forced entry was made and officers discovered two deceased males in a bedroom.
Geneva Police asking for public assistance in pharmacy burglary
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A pharmacy in Geneva, AL was burglarized early Wednesday morning. Gilstrap Drugs employees arrived to work to find that the front door had been forced open. An undisclosed amount of prescription medicine was taken. Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the suspect entering the business at...
Police looking for suspect in Geneva
Election Day is less than one month away, and Henry County officials are working to ensure enough poll workers will be present on November 8th. 2022 Volleyball Highlights: Ashford vs. Houston Academy. Updated: 3 hours ago. Houston Academy takes home a win over Ashford. 2022 Volleyball Highlights: Rehobeth vs Providence...
Bay County school zone speed limits changing
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Speed limits in the majority of Bay County school zones are changing and new signs are beginning to go up. A guideline passed by the state legislature in 2019 is starting to take effect. By 2023, the majority of the school zones will be required to be 15 miles per hour.
Alleged drug dealer sought in connection with overdose returned to Okaloosa
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – An Okaloosa County man sought in connection with an overdose death has been extradited back to Okaloosa County from Ohio, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Chad Long, 46, of Woodland Avenue in Florosa, was...
Wiregrass rescue units honor the life of Don Parrish
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — Sunday afternoon EMS, fire crews, and law enforcement from throughout the wiregrass did something very special to honor the life of a longtime community servant Don Parrish. Parrish suffered a medical emergency before the ambulance he was driving crashed and burned. Don Parrish passed away...
Bay County Juvenile Courthouse will be for sale nationally
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay county officials are expanding their efforts to sell the Bay County Juvenile Courthouse on east 11th street. It’s been closed since Hurricane Michael heavily damaged it in 2018. County officials are launching a national effort to find a buyer. Before Hurricane Michael hit, Bay County officials were close to […]
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
Suspect charged in shooting homicide of Jimmy McCullous
Bonifay Police Department announced on Monday charges filed on the suspect in the Sept. 17 shooting homicide of 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, is charged with murder and armed trespassing after Reid allegedly used a firearm stolen from a vehicle parked at a business located close to where McCullous was found in the eastbound lane of U.S. 90 next to Grocery Outlet.
Boat left sinking in Destin Harbor removed
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County government stepped in to help after a boat was left sinking in Destin Harbor for 5 months. The boat took on the water just weeks before Memorial Day in May of 2022. City of Destin staff and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tied markers and buoys to […]
Swerving driver arrested on meth charges
Erratic driving led to the arrest of a DeFuniak Springs woman for drug possession Oct. 5. When a Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputy observed a vehicle traveling on Highway 179A near Skyview Lane swerving in and out of the opposite lane, he conducted a traffic stop. The deputy...
Couple jailed on drug charges
A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputy conducted a traffic stop at the Tom Thumb in Ponce de Leon Oct. 5, which ended with two in jail on drug charges. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Ashley Hardee of Freeport. The backseat passenger was identified as Cody Tullis of Ponce de Leon. The vehicle’s occupants consented to a search of the vehicle at the conclusion of the stop.
Video: Bear scales barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base
A black bear scaled a barbed wire fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida, on Aug. 10, according to video recorded from a passing car. Panama City realtor Kevin Dalrymple recorded the bear’s athletic climb, its careful shimmying over the barbed wire, and its gallop into the woods beyond the fence.
Houston County approves new sanitation policy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Commission has approved its updated sanitation policy. Last month, the commission voted to increase the sanitation fee by five dollars and enhance services like adding another crew. Now with the policy updated, customers will see some trash piles picked up from the...
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
