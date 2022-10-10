Read full article on original website
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Montana Laws Forcing Avista and Others to Retain Stake in Coal Power Plant Ruled Unconstitutional
Though legal experts and even the Montana Legislature’s own legal staff warned the Republican-dominated House and Senate that many of the bills lawmakers were drafting and passing didn’t quite meet constitutional muster, the 2021 session produced a flurry of bills, most of which were signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte.
Oh Really? Montana’s Laws For Leaving Kids At Home Alone
Sometimes, parents just need a break and a chance to cut loose. Typically, parents get grandparents, friends, or a babysitter to watch their kids while going out. This makes sense when the kids are young, but at what age can you leave your kids unattended at home in Montana? The answer is surprising.
Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?
The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building
A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
State In Crisis? Governor Demands Call To Action For Montanans
There is a call to action for Montana and that call is to help save lives, keep our streets safe, and let the drug dealers know they aren't welcome here. In the past year alone, the number of cases involving Fentanyl has nearly doubled, and methamphetamine has become the second drug of choice. In May of this year, Montana was ranked 16th highest for drug use.
mtpr.org
As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot
Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
Dear Montana, Who Do You Vote For In This Situation?
Soon Montanans will be going to the polls and casting their votes on issues and candidates. Of course, one of the most beautiful parts of our nation is the right to vote, and that should never be taken for granted, but I want to ask a question and I'm being completely serious about this.
Did Lewis and Clark Ever Actually Travel Through Montana?
We know Lewis and Clark traveled through Montana on their extraordinary expedition, but how do we know? Only one piece of physical evidence proves they were ever actually here. In May of 1804, Lewis and Clark set off from Camp Dubio in Illinois with thirty men on an epic adventure....
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
Whoa. The Largest 24 Hour Temperature Change Happened In Montana
Montana is known for many things including our insane weather. Turning on your heater in the morning and air conditioning in the afternoon is common. But did you know that the Big Sky state holds the record in America for the largest temperature change in a 24-hour period?. In the...
Flathead Conservatives Are United for the November Election
If you would've asked me a month ago for my thoughts on the newly created Western Congressional District in Montana, I would have told you I was concerned. I was concerned that Democrats basically used their control on the redistricting commission to gerrymander a seat to benefit the Democrats. I would have told you that I was concerned that the conservatives would spend too much time infighting instead of uniting to win this important race.
Meet the Candidate: Jill Cohenour, HD 84 Democrat
Jill Cohenour is running as a Democrat for Montana’s House District 84 which encompasses East Helena and southeastern Helena. She is running against Republican Kaitlyn Ruch.
As an “Outsider” Here’s 5 Good Ways to Piss Off a Montanan (Opinion)
From observing Montanans for about 6 weeks now, I noticed these are the things you don't want to mention ever in conversation. You get made fun of, you get into heated debates, and you leave the conversation feeling like crap. 1.You better not get out of your car to take...
Have You Seen These Montana Law Breakers? The Police Need Help
I'm not sure if it's the change in season, the reduced daylight hours, or if people are just SO bored, they are breaking the law, but there are a few different people that Montana authorities are searching for right now. If you have seen any of these criminals, please contact your local law enforcement.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Missoula Born Actor to Star in Upcoming ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie 2023
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents to not allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Eastern Montana congressional race: Matt Rosendale, Republican
Republican candidate for Montana’s eastern congressional district and incumbent U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale displayed his expertise on insurance issues during a debate Oct.
kxloradio.com
Attorney General Knutson reports on human trafficking in Montana
Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently called into the studio. He talks about human trafficking in Montana. For more information, call 911 or the hot line at 866-406-STOP.
