Montana State

Daily Montanan

Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital?

The 2021 Legislature was indeed record setting: I’d challenge anyone to find a group of Montana lawmakers who have been sued so often or so successfully. The final legal tally is still ongoing, but by my count, more than a dozen bills have been overturned and several million has been spent to defend what the […] The post Is it time to move the prison and state mental hospital? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Montana Reporter Finds Bear in His Apartment Building

A Montana sports reporter found out there was a bear INSIDE his apartment building in Missoula, and the play by play coverage ensued. Zach Kaplan is a sports reporter for ABC Fox Montana TV. As his colleagues at ABC Fox reported, he had a very interesting Monday. Kaplan: You know,...
MISSOULA, MT
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Congressional Candidate Tranel Accuses Zinke of Lying

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Monica Tranel appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners. Tranel began by decrying the confrontational atmosphere that now exists between parents, teachers, and public schools referencing a visit she had with a discouraged and now retired teacher who identified as a conservative.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

State In Crisis? Governor Demands Call To Action For Montanans

There is a call to action for Montana and that call is to help save lives, keep our streets safe, and let the drug dealers know they aren't welcome here. In the past year alone, the number of cases involving Fentanyl has nearly doubled, and methamphetamine has become the second drug of choice. In May of this year, Montana was ranked 16th highest for drug use.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot

Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Dear Montana, Who Do You Vote For In This Situation?

Soon Montanans will be going to the polls and casting their votes on issues and candidates. Of course, one of the most beautiful parts of our nation is the right to vote, and that should never be taken for granted, but I want to ask a question and I'm being completely serious about this.
MONTANA STATE
#Guns#Politics State
94.9 KYSS FM

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
NewsBreak
News Break
Cat Country 102.9

Flathead Conservatives Are United for the November Election

If you would've asked me a month ago for my thoughts on the newly created Western Congressional District in Montana, I would have told you I was concerned. I was concerned that Democrats basically used their control on the redistricting commission to gerrymander a seat to benefit the Democrats. I would have told you that I was concerned that the conservatives would spend too much time infighting instead of uniting to win this important race.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

