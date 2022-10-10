ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians expect rowdy Bronx fans for Yanks playoff matchup

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41m7Rs_0iTkVal100

NEW YORK (AP) — Late and close at Yankee Stadium has a different meaning for the Cleveland Guardians.

Their AL Division Series opener Tuesday night will be their first trip to the Bronx since an ugly April series when rowdy fans in the bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris after New York rallied for a 5-4 win.

Center fielder Myles Straw climbed a chain-link fence to confront a spectator, and was jeered with chants of “Crybaby!” the following day after calling the Yankee Universe the “the worst fan base on the planet.”

“I expect it to be loud. At the end of the day it’s noise. Nothing we’re not used to,” Straw said Monday. “It’s playoff baseball. It’s supposed to be loud.”

Straw jawed with the spectator after teammate Oscar Mercado pointed out a fan celebrating an injury to rookie left fielder Steven Kwan. Straw said for a time he was harassed online.

“They’ll send death threats and all kinds of stuff but people get that in all kinds of sports,” he said. “So I just try to not look at stuff like that, not let it bother me.”

Winner of the best-of-five series will face defending AL champion Houston or Seattle for the AL pennant.

Yankee Stadium will be hosting its first postseason game since 2019. New York swept two games at Cleveland in 2020, then was knocked out by Tampa Bay in a neutral-site series in San Diego. Last year, the Yankees lost the wild-card game at Boston.

In addition to the familiar short porch in right, the Yankees count on rabid rooters who helped them to a 57-24 home record, tied for best in the majors.

“Man, it’s heaven,” Aaron Judge said. “I get the jitters. The intros, running out on that line, the crowd cheering, the whole crisp, cool air. There’s nothing like it. You can’t hear the Roll Call — even when I’m in right field, with the Bleacher Creatures, I can barely hear what they are saying.”

Even Cleveland manager Terry Francona admires the atmosphere.

“That’s part of the fun of being here,” said Francona, familiar with the Bronx intensity from his days with the rival Red Sox. “It’s not like maybe the old Yankee Stadium. But shoot, in the old stadium, you almost wore it as like a badge of honor.”

After hitting two homers in his last 14 games but setting an AL record with No. 62 on the regular season’s next-to-last day, Judge starts the postseason with his stats reset.

“I’m relieved that it’s over with so that we can kind of go back to focusing on playing the game and winning a ballgame,” Judge said. “It was a little strange there for awhile, every time you step up to the plate, people are expecting to you hit a home run. And every time I step up there, I’m trying to do what I can to help the team win.”

This is a bit of a David vs. Goliath matchup, and not just because Judge is 6-foot-7. New York is third with a $254 million payroll and Cleveland 27th at $60 million. The Indians had the youngest age of both batters (25.9 years) and pitchers (26.3) during the regular season, according to baseballreference.com.

Gerrit Cole (13-8) starts the opener for the AL East champion Yankees, who had a first-round bye. Cal Quantrill (15-5) takes the mound for the AL Central champion Guardians, who swept two games from the Rays last weekend in the wild-card round and are 26-6 since Sept. 5.

Cole lost last year’s wild-card game at Fenway Park and will be making his first home postseason start for the Yankees. He led the AL with 33 home runs allowed — 55 of 81 runs off him were driven in by long balls, including seven three-run homers.

He oddly shifts to a royal “we” at times when discussing his outings.

“I think we’ve thrown the ball really well lately, and our process has been crisp in-between in identifying what we need to do better based on successes and failures,” he said.

Quantrill is 11-0 with a 2.95 ERA in 17 starts since a July 5 loss at Detroit. His dad, Paul, pitched for the 2004 Yankees and surrendered a game-ending homer to David Ortiz in the 12th inning of Game 4 of the AL Championship Series as Boston began its unprecedented rebound from a three games to none deficit.

“I have some pretty cool memories from when he was playing here,” said Cal, who was 9 at the time. “That was pretty much a Hall of Fame lineup that they were rolling out every day.”

Cleveland will be missing right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder during the 10th inning of Saturday’s 15-inning win. The Guardians also plan to add right-hander Aaron Civale and rookie Cody Morris and drop left-hander Kirk McCarty.

Cleveland had hoped to add 34-year-old righty Bryan Shaw, who was designated for assignment on Oct. 1 and assigned outright to Triple-A Columbus two days later. But 15 days must elapse before he can be restored to the big league roster.

New York intends to have only 12 pitchers on its 26-man roster because of the unusual schedule, which has off days after both Games 1 and 2. Rain is forecast for Thursday.

Matt Carpenter, sidelined since Aug. 8 by a broken left foot, took batting practice and appears likely to be added for New York. Boone said he was concerned about DJ LeMahieu’s ability to swing freely because of a toe injury and was unclear whether the 2020 AL batting champion will be active.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Empire Sports Media

Yankees leave 3 impact players off the ALDS roster

The New York Yankees‘ roster for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians has a few surprises. Utilityman Marwin Gonzalez, relief pitcher Miguel Castro, and outfielder Tim Locastro all made it. Since the roster size is 26, their presence means the Yankees have to leave behind some...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Yanks' LeMahieu may have broken foot, Effross needs surgery

NEW YORK (AP) — Former batting champion DJ LeMahieu was left off the New York Yankees’ American League Division Series roster against Cleveland on Tuesday after being unable to overcome a toe injury that slowed him late in the season. Reliever Scott Effross, rookie infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Andrew Benintendi also were left off the 26-man roster, while Matt Carpenter, rookie Oswaldo Cabrera and speedy outfielder Tim Locastro were included. Cleveland added right-handers Aaron Civale and Cody Morris, and dropped left-hander Kirk McCarty and right-hander Nick Sandlin, who strained his pitching shoulder Saturday. LeMahieu, a three-time Gold Glove infielder, went into a 2-for-38 slide through Sept. 4 before going on the injured list. The second baseman and third baseman returned Sept. 30 and was 4 for 13 with two walks, no extra-base hits and no RBIs. LeMahieu finished the season with a .261 batting average, his lowest since 2011.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Myles Straw
Person
Oscar Mercado
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees release official ALDS roster

The New York Yankees released the official ALDS roster on Tuesday morning, but a few impact players were left off. DJ LeMahieu, Scott Effross, and Oswald Peraza will all sit for the ALDS, hopefully making a return in the ALCS, given the Yankees make it past the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yanks#Boston Red Sox#The Cleveland Guardians#The Yankee Universe#Al#Yankee Stadium#Yankees
Larry Brown Sports

Pedro Martinez issues warning to Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have some major decisions to make this offseason, and one of the best players in franchise history believes they could seriously alter the direction of the franchise if they do not make the correct ones. JD Martinez is set to become a free agent, and star...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Tomase: Verdugo needs to make a leap before he's pushed out the door

One season. That's all Alex Verdugo realistically has left to prove he's anything more than exceedingly average. The centerpiece of the Mookie Betts trade has occasionally tantalized with his ability to put the ball in play and use the whole field like a left-handed D.J. LeMahieu, but mostly he's just sort of there: an average hitter with average power who runs into too many outs and should play better defense.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia Phillies Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins is Philadelphia Phillies’ longest-tenured position player. The Philadelphia Phillies ended their 10-year playoff drought in the first week of October. Even Rhys, who usually keeps his emotions in check, got teary-eyed as a huge weight was off the Phillies’ shoulders. Emotions were also stirred among Rhys’s fanbase, and the attention now focused on him and his loved ones. Fans especially want to know about Rhys Hoskins’ wife, Jayme Hoskins, his constant source of encouragement. Therefore, we reveal her full biography in this Jayme Hoskins wiki.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Ravens vs. Giants odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 6

Fresh off of a prime-time win over the Bengals, the Ravens will head to East Rutherford, NJ to play the surging Giants on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium (1 p.m. ET, CBS). The Giants, who are listed as underdogs, are trying to win their third consecutive game and keep pace in the NFC East.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy