EE - Clenshaw's First Mistake...
Bringing back Shane Richie as Alfie Moon and most likely putting him front, left and centre in the Vic and a likely reunion with Kat!. Why oh Why? Alfie is a tired, worn out character who offers nothing new and now we are about to witness Kat & Alfie Part 671!!!
Emmerdale: Thursday the 13/10/22 - " The Sands Of Time....."
I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. I have my big box of Kleenex handy. Even if Priya doesn't make an appearance, they might come in handy this evening. But for ITV they couldnt have...
Coronation Street to revisit Sinead's death story as Daisy becomes insecure
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street will revisit Sinead Osbourne's death storyline in upcoming scenes as Daisy becomes insecure with Daniel. Back in 2019, Daniel's wife Sinead tragically passed away following a long battle with cervical cancer. Although Daniel has struggled to come to terms with Sinead's death over the...
Outlander recasting major character with Waterloo Road star in season 7
Outlander season 7 spoilers follow. Outlander has confirmed that a character is returning for the first time since season 3, but with a new face. Jenny Murray was played by actress Laura Donnelly in the show's first three seasons, but in the upcoming season she will be played by Kristin Atherton, who played Vix Spark in Waterloo Road in 2014, and has had roles in Doctors and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.
Married at First Sight UK couple announce baby news and sweet name
Married At First Sight UK stars Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling have welcomed their first child together. The reality TV couple announced the happy news on Instagram, with Adam sharing a photo of them together with their newborn baby girl at the hospital. In the post, Adam also revealed they'd...
Eastenders Announcement at 9pm
More confirmed returns for Dot's funeral would be the best guess i assume. Thanks for starting the thread. I think Grant would be quite far down on the list of people who should return for Dot's funeral. Possibly an Ian guest return or Max Branning or even both for Dot's...
Doctor Who's Billie Piper returns as Rose in brand new audio adventure
Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper is returning to her role as Rose Tyler for a brand-new audio adventure. Piper, who originally played the companion in a regular capacity in 2005 and 2006, has joined the cast for Rose Tyler - The Dimension Cannon: Other Worlds, a three-part audio drama by Big Finish Productions.
15 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week on Coronation Street, Harvey is back with some surprising news for Leanne. Elsewhere, Aggie and Tim continue to face the consequences after their secret connection is exposed, while Stu and Yasmeen's lives could be about to change forever. Here's a full collection of 15...
Eastenders - Phil Mitchells Best Rival?
I'd say Den Watts. He was the only one who the writers held in higher regard than Phil and thus allowed to 'beat' Phil. Den framing Phil for the armed robbery in late 2003 leading to Steve McFadden's two year break was the only time Phil ever suffered any long term consequences for anything.
King's Coronation Date Announced for May 6 2023
To be held on May 6th 2023. Wonder if this will be huge coverage. No it won’t be huge, he’s already said he wants a scaled down coronation, and holding it on a Saturday ensures there won’t be another bank holiday. My guess, it won't get more...
Coronation Street finally reveals the truth in Stu Carpenter murder storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has finally revealed the truth in Stu Carpenter's murder storyline. Yasmeen and Alya Nazir have been helping Stu clear his name after he was coerced into confessing to the murder of a young woman named Charlie many years ago. Viewers recently learned that Stu's...
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva discusses possible return for Kelly Windsor
Former Emmerdale star Adele Silva has discussed the possibility of a return to the soap as Kelly Windsor. The actress joined the series in 1993 and played the character on and off until 2011. She hasn't ruled out another stint on the soap to visit her on-screen family members, friends and enemies.
Xena's Lucy Lawless admits she hated filming fight scenes in classic show
Xena star Lucy Lawless has confessed that she disliked filming some of the show's most iconic fight scenes. The My Life Is Murder actress has opened up about her time on the legendary TV show that made her a household name, and, despite Xena being known for kicking ass and taking names, Lawless couldn't have been more of the opposite.
Coronation Street star Bill Fellows reveals aftermath of Stu murder plot twist
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has discussed the outcome of the Charlie murder mystery for the first time. This week, viewers discovered that Stu's daughter Bridget was responsible for the death of Charlie – with her mum Lucy helping to cover up the truth in the years that followed.
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby reveals Summer's response to surprise pregnancy
Coronation Street star Harriet Bibby has revealed her character Summer Spellman's response to her surprise pregnancy. Earlier this week, it was revealed the Weatherfield teen was pregnant after Gemma and Chesney found a positive pregnancy test in her old jacket. Although Paul Foreman was the only one to realise the...
Married at First Sight UK's Kasia shocks viewers with Instagram post about husband Kwame
Married at First Sight UK star Kasia Martin has shared a new post on husband Kwame Badu. The couple, who had been appearing on the current series, decided to go their separate ways before their final decision. However, Kasia shared an altogether not-too-positive Instagram post about Kwame, where she scribbled...
Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker regeneration episode lands time slot
A time slot for Jodie Whittaker's final episode of Doctor Who has been revealed. Fans will know that the star's regeneration episode 'The Power of the Doctor' will be airing later this month on October 23. The BBC has now confirmed that the adventure will air at 7.30pm that evening,...
Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam reveals exclusive look at TV comeback Shantaram
Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has revealed an exclusive look at his TV comeback in Shantaram. Based on the novel of the same name by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ show will follow a fugitive who reinvents himself in the slums of Bombay. But on his way to...
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announces fourth queen to sashay away
Drag Race UK spoilers follow. The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4 had to show off their improvisation skills tonight. Joining Alan Carr on the faux chat show Catty Man following last week's shock elimination, the queens all demonstrated their skills. But it was Baby and Sminty Drop...
Emmerdale's Kit?
What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot. What's happened to Kit in Emmerdale? has the actor left the show now? Marlon recently revealed that he has a new physical therapist. if kit has left, such a shame, he was hot.
