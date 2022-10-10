Read full article on original website
Related
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Several Washington Animal Shelters Care for Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is one of the deadliest hurricanes to have ever reached stateside. The storm caused the deaths of over 130 people and racked up billions of dollars in damage. While you see plenty of news reports on people being displaced, you may not realize what's happening to pets in affected areas.
Why Has Oregon’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Escaped Death Four Times?
One Of Oregon's Most Prolific Killers Has Escaped Death Four Times. Oregon like Washington has sadly had its share of serial killers. One serial killer is considered to be Oregon's most prolific and he's currently managed to escape death four times. Dayton Leroy Rogers was a serial killer who terrorized...
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?
I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
Checkout Change in WA: Do We All Work for Walmart Now?
You might have missed over a year ago when Walmart said they were changing all their checkout lines. I'm sure that sounded fine until they actually tried it at a store and people freaked out!. Walmarts Announcement in 2021. Walmart said in 2021 that all their stores would be "exclusively...
When Will Snow Start Falling in Tri-Cities? Weather Experts Tell Us
When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get Its First Snowfall Of The Season?. I can't believe how quickly fall is upon us and with fall that means our first Tri-Cities snowfall can't be far behind. As we get closer to winter, our usual track record of a first dusting of snow near...
Terrifying Washington State Giant Killer Hornets Seem To Be a No Show
How Many Giant Killer Hornets Have Been Captured In Washington State?. A few months back we reported the threat of invasive species in Washington State including what's been labeled as the Asian Killer Hornet. The Northern Giant Hornet Is An Invasive Species In Washington State. There's been a lot of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan
Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
Does Crazy Law Prevent Washington From Preparing for Nuclear Attack?
Does Washington State Have A Law Making it Illegal To Prepare For A Nuclear Attack?. I was one of the kids that watched "The Day After" movie in 1983 and was totally terrified of a nuclear attack. If you grew up in Washington State as a kid, it was always in the back of your mind.
12 Cheap but Amazing Gift Ideas from the Northwest
Gift-giving season is around the corner, and there is lots of great stuff from the northwest that you can't find anywhere else. I had always lived here and was surprised that I could not get some of my favorite things if I traveled out of the area. These are the 12 best and most popular things from the northwest that would make great gifts.
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
You’ll Never Believe Which Tri-City is Washington’s Most Affordable
I never in a million years would have guessed that my city is one of Washington's most affordable. Just for giggles, I Googled Washington's most affordable cities and I was truly surprised to see that one Tri-Cities was listed at #2. When I first moved to Tri-Cities, I found a...
What Happens in Washington State if You Flee a Hit-and-Run Accident?
Here's What Could Happen If You Run Away From An Accident In Washington State. If you're involved in a hit-and-run accident in Washington State, the consequences can be significant. Depending on the severity of the accident, you could be facing anything from a misdemeanor to a felony charge—and that's not...
Warning: Devastating Wildfire Smoke to Stay in Washington This Weekend
The Washington Department of Health is warning people with pre-existing conditions about the danger of lingering smoke and haze from wildfires. The hazardous smoke is predicted to get worse before it gets better. According to wasmoke.blogspot.com, there are several fires burning in the state. Washingtonians are advised to stay indoors...
Did Cal Ripken Jr. Really Live in Tri-Cities?
Tri-Cities' baseball history runs deeper than some may realize. Of course, we all love our Dust Devils and you can still see Tri-City Posse ballcaps in the wild. But once upon a time, there was a fabled Tri-City baseball club that has almost been lost to history. The Tri-City Atoms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State
(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington
If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
WA Parent Warning: Kids Died from Viral Kits They Bought on Amazon
There are multiple lawsuits against Amazon from different families after 3 different teenagers died from "kits" they bought online. One family is from here in Washington State. Every parent needs to hear their story. Kids Call This Product a "Suicide Kit" The product that kids have been dying from after...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0