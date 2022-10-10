ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

97 Rock

Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

What Do the Yellow & Red Dots Mean on Washington Tires?

I had never really noticed them before, but what do the red or yellow dots on tires mean anyway? Do not worry, they are normal. The "yellow dot with the valve stem as this is the heaviest point of the wheel." according to tyrebaydirect.com. That really doesn't mean anything for you, but it means a lot to the guy putting your tires on. You may notice weights on the inside of your wheel if you look. Those are used to balance the wheel, so you do not feel a wobble while you're driving. The yellow dot helps them do that.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Checkout Change in WA: Do We All Work for Walmart Now?

You might have missed over a year ago when Walmart said they were changing all their checkout lines. I'm sure that sounded fine until they actually tried it at a store and people freaked out!. Walmarts Announcement in 2021. Walmart said in 2021 that all their stores would be "exclusively...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Strange Tales of The Thing That Lurks In Lake Chelan

Confession: I've never been to Lake Chelan. And now I'll never-ever, ever-ever vacation in "Washington's Playground." Because while many locals love to hop in a boat and soak up the view in Chelan, they are fools, as oblivious to the dangers under the water's surface as those hapless beachgoers in the movie JAWS. It's all fun and games until someone falls prey to The Thing That Lurks in Lake Chelan.
CHELAN, WA
97 Rock

12 Cheap but Amazing Gift Ideas from the Northwest

Gift-giving season is around the corner, and there is lots of great stuff from the northwest that you can't find anywhere else. I had always lived here and was surprised that I could not get some of my favorite things if I traveled out of the area. These are the 12 best and most popular things from the northwest that would make great gifts.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?

Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Did Cal Ripken Jr. Really Live in Tri-Cities?

Tri-Cities' baseball history runs deeper than some may realize. Of course, we all love our Dust Devils and you can still see Tri-City Posse ballcaps in the wild. But once upon a time, there was a fabled Tri-City baseball club that has almost been lost to history. The Tri-City Atoms...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Lifestyle
97 Rock

Tri-Cities Marks Manufacturing Week in WA State

(Benton City) -- Great jobs at great wages. That was the message from the Association of Washington Business, which serves as Washington state's manufacturing representative. The AWB is on a statewide tour that features a 58-foot long bus highlighting the many opportunities available in manufacturing both locally and statewide. The AWB's CEO Kris Johnson tells Newsradio the bus is a rolling billboard to call attention to Washington State manufacturing, not just with big companies, but small ones too. Tuesday morning, the tour stopped to visit Columbia Label in Benton City.
BENTON CITY, WA
97 Rock

These World-Famous Companies Were Started in Washington

If you've ever wanted to work for a big company, you don't even need to look outside of Washington. The Evergreen State is home to several companies that, despite their humble beginnings, evolved into the most recognizable brands in the country, and in some cases, the world. As I was...
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

